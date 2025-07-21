Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.18
0.18
99.36
0.16
Preference Capital
1.01
499.83
0.86
0.86
Reserves
129.44
-308.28
30.36
49.19
Net Worth
130.63
191.73
130.58
50.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
844.8
|113.55
|2,09,114.33
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,444.35
|68.91
|1,44,163.31
|774.1
|0.29
|3,846.1
|186.98
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,782.3
|0
|76,769.05
|17.2
|0.1
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,363.55
|84.59
|71,191.57
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,835
|38.68
|66,721.01
|309.07
|0.44
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director
Rishi Das
Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Meghna Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Anshuman Das
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Singhal
Independent Director
Avalur Gopalaratnam Muralikrishnan
Independent Director
Rahul Matthan
Independent Director
Naveen Tewari
Independent Director
Sachi Krishana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranav Ak
#.53 Careernet Campus Kariyama,
Agrahara Rd Devarabisanahalli,
Karnataka - 560103
Tel: +91 99000 92210
Website: http://www.indiqube.com
Email: cs.compliance@indiqube.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Indiqube Spaces Ltd
