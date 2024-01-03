Indiqube Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.18
0.18
99.36
0.16
Preference Capital
1.01
499.83
0.86
0.86
Reserves
129.44
-308.28
30.36
49.19
Net Worth
130.63
191.73
130.58
50.21
Minority Interest
Debt
3,048.61
2,425.99
76.92
152.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
791.05
588.31
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,970.29
3,206.03
207.5
202.95
Fixed Assets
3,164.22
2,570.4
281.23
237.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.97
0.97
2.1
2.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
891.62
637.05
0
0
Networking Capital
-86.97
-12.86
-76.18
-39.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.29
33.21
27.4
20.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
342.41
305.54
215.17
184.83
Sundry Creditors
-118.01
-71.74
-32.13
-30.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-370.66
-279.87
-286.62
-214.66
Cash
0.45
10.46
0.34
2.53
Total Assets
3,970.29
3,206.02
207.49
202.95
