Indiqube Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.18

0.18

99.36

0.16

Preference Capital

1.01

499.83

0.86

0.86

Reserves

129.44

-308.28

30.36

49.19

Net Worth

130.63

191.73

130.58

50.21

Minority Interest

Debt

3,048.61

2,425.99

76.92

152.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

791.05

588.31

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,970.29

3,206.03

207.5

202.95

Fixed Assets

3,164.22

2,570.4

281.23

237.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.97

0.97

2.1

2.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

891.62

637.05

0

0

Networking Capital

-86.97

-12.86

-76.18

-39.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

59.29

33.21

27.4

20.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

342.41

305.54

215.17

184.83

Sundry Creditors

-118.01

-71.74

-32.13

-30.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-370.66

-279.87

-286.62

-214.66

Cash

0.45

10.46

0.34

2.53

Total Assets

3,970.29

3,206.02

207.49

202.95

