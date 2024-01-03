Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
852.65
|114.6
|2,11,057.45
|1,549.94
|0.7
|2,235.87
|118.79
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,448.5
|69.11
|1,44,577.53
|774.1
|0.29
|3,846.1
|186.98
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,807.2
|0
|77,841.57
|17.2
|0.1
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,403.4
|86.02
|72,391.88
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,835.5
|38.69
|66,739.19
|308.84
|0.44
|775.34
|396.45
