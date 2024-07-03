SectorRealty
Open₹530
Prev. Close₹532.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.59
Day's High₹530
Day's Low₹530
52 Week's High₹979.3
52 Week's Low₹350
Book Value₹131.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.93
P/E38.86
EPS13.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.27
33.52
10.03
6.31
Net Worth
40.33
36.58
10.08
6.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
60.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
60.39
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Ashish Kukreja
Executive Director
Mukesh Kumar Mishra
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Neha Subash Idnany
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sachin Tagra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayant Chauhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Harishankar Bojwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Homesfy Realty Limited was incorporated on May 06, 2011 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the name Craft Financial Advisors Private Limited. Further, name of the Company changed to Homesfy Realty Private Limited dated July 08, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Company with the name Homesfy Realty Limited vide shareholders approval on October 17, 2022 and fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 03, 2022.The Company was founded by creating experience in the housing transactions and services by focusing on productivity, transparency and quality of service providers. It run their brokerage business in name of Homesfy and is well partnered by mymagnet platform. Presently, it is engaged in providing real estate broking services to Real Estate Developers, retail buyers/sellers and investors for residential and commercial space. It deal in new constructed properties, whereby the Company assist the Real Estate Developers in selling and potential customers in purchasing the properties. The Company operate their business through direct selling from in-house sales team and Direct Selling Agent listed on mymagnet platform for referral services. It provide real estate broking related services through website www.homesfy.in. Their operating model is backed by strong expertise in lead generation backed by process driven digital marketing expertise and automations. These leads are assigned to well-trained agents through native CR
Read More
The Homesfy Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd is ₹161.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Homesfy Realty Ltd is 38.86 and 4.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Homesfy Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Homesfy Realty Ltd is ₹350 and ₹979.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Homesfy Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.55%, 1 Year at 44.02%, 6 Month at -25.98%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -1.80%.
