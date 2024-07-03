iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Homesfy Realty Ltd Share Price

530
(-0.53%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open530
  • Day's High530
  • 52 Wk High979.3
  • Prev. Close532.85
  • Day's Low530
  • 52 Wk Low 350
  • Turnover (lac)1.59
  • P/E38.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.98
  • EPS13.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Homesfy Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

530

Prev. Close

532.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.59

Day's High

530

Day's Low

530

52 Week's High

979.3

52 Week's Low

350

Book Value

131.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.93

P/E

38.86

EPS

13.64

Divi. Yield

0

Homesfy Realty Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Homesfy Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Homesfy Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.06%

Non-Promoter- 1.18%

Institutions: 1.18%

Non-Institutions: 45.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Homesfy Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.27

33.52

10.03

6.31

Net Worth

40.33

36.58

10.08

6.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

60.39

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

60.39

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.91

View Annually Results

Homesfy Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Homesfy Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Ashish Kukreja

Executive Director

Mukesh Kumar Mishra

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Neha Subash Idnany

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sachin Tagra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayant Chauhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Harishankar Bojwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Homesfy Realty Ltd

Summary

Homesfy Realty Limited was incorporated on May 06, 2011 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the name Craft Financial Advisors Private Limited. Further, name of the Company changed to Homesfy Realty Private Limited dated July 08, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Company with the name Homesfy Realty Limited vide shareholders approval on October 17, 2022 and fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 03, 2022.The Company was founded by creating experience in the housing transactions and services by focusing on productivity, transparency and quality of service providers. It run their brokerage business in name of Homesfy and is well partnered by mymagnet platform. Presently, it is engaged in providing real estate broking services to Real Estate Developers, retail buyers/sellers and investors for residential and commercial space. It deal in new constructed properties, whereby the Company assist the Real Estate Developers in selling and potential customers in purchasing the properties. The Company operate their business through direct selling from in-house sales team and Direct Selling Agent listed on mymagnet platform for referral services. It provide real estate broking related services through website www.homesfy.in. Their operating model is backed by strong expertise in lead generation backed by process driven digital marketing expertise and automations. These leads are assigned to well-trained agents through native CR
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Homesfy Realty Ltd share price today?

The Homesfy Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530 today.

What is the Market Cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Homesfy Realty Ltd is ₹161.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Homesfy Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Homesfy Realty Ltd is 38.86 and 4.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Homesfy Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Homesfy Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Homesfy Realty Ltd is ₹350 and ₹979.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Homesfy Realty Ltd?

Homesfy Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.55%, 1 Year at 44.02%, 6 Month at -25.98%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at -1.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Homesfy Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Homesfy Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.06 %
Institutions - 1.19 %
Public - 45.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Homesfy Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.