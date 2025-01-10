iifl-logo-icon 1
Homesfy Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

499.9
(-0.02%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.27

33.52

10.03

6.31

Net Worth

40.33

36.58

10.08

6.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0.14

0.19

0.2

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.47

36.77

10.28

6.36

Fixed Assets

3.56

1.46

0.33

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.34

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0

0.02

0.17

Networking Capital

22.52

14.07

8

5.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.61

19.66

7.21

4.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.45

4.26

7.55

7.21

Sundry Creditors

-1.86

-4.26

-2.84

-1.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.68

-5.59

-3.92

-4.68

Cash

13.97

21.23

1.94

0.52

Total Assets

40.47

36.76

10.29

6.35

