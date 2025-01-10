Homesfy Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.27
33.52
10.03
6.31
Net Worth
40.33
36.58
10.08
6.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.19
0.2
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.47
36.77
10.28
6.36
Fixed Assets
3.56
1.46
0.33
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.34
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0
0.02
0.17
Networking Capital
22.52
14.07
8
5.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.61
19.66
7.21
4.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.45
4.26
7.55
7.21
Sundry Creditors
-1.86
-4.26
-2.84
-1.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.68
-5.59
-3.92
-4.68
Cash
13.97
21.23
1.94
0.52
Total Assets
40.47
36.76
10.29
6.35
