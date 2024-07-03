Homesfy Realty Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
60.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
60.39
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.91
Total Income
62.3
Total Expenditure
58.08
PBIDT
4.22
Interest
0.09
PBDT
4.13
Depreciation
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.23
Deferred Tax
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
2.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.98
PBDTM(%)
6.83
PATM(%)
4.5
