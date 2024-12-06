|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the Appointment of Additional Woman Non-Executive Independent Director. Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|To consider other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)
