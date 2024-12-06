iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Homesfy Realty Ltd Board Meeting

496.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Homesfy Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the Appointment of Additional Woman Non-Executive Independent Director. Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters Homesfy Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

Homesfy Realty: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Homesfy Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.