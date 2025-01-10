To

the Members of

Homesfy Realty Limited

(Erstwhile known as Homesfy Realty Private Limited/ Craft Financial Advisors Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Homesfy Realty Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We are still awaiting the year-end balance confirmation certificates for trade receivables, trade payables and other advances. In their absence, we find it challenging to confirm whether any additional provisions are needed for these balances as of the reporting date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

1) We draw attention to Note 22 of the financial statements, relating to treatment of amortization of expenses incurred in relation to IPO as per the utilization of funds as per the management which has been disclosed as an exceptional item in the Statement of Profit and Loss. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

2) We draw attention to Note 2 (c) (iii) of the financial statements, wherein the management based on its estimate has capitalized salary expenses & Professional fees incurred on development of new intangible assets. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

3) We draw attention to Note 2 (g) in the financial statements, which describe the accounting policy that the company has adopted this year for the recognition of unbilled revenue. Previously, the company recognized revenue upon the completion of services and issuance of invoices. Starting from the current year ended March 31, 2024, the company has recognized unbilled revenue, for eligible cases of invoicing regardless of whether the revenue is billed. This change has been made to better align the companys revenue recognition policy with the principles of revenue recognition outlined under the applicable financial reporting framework. This accounting policy has been applied prospectively, and no adjustments have been made to the opening balances of retained earnings and other relevant financial statement items. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters and there are no any key audit matters which need to be reported.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) The Company has no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 32 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 33 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis- statement.

v) The Board of directors have not proposed any interim or final dividend during the year.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

The feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the softwares used for maintaining the records related to payroll, revenue trackers used for maintaining general ledger.

Further for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

I. PROPERTY, PLANT, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The management of the company has conducted of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which all Property, Plant & Equipment are verified. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting clause 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

e. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

II. INVENTORY:

a. The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

III. LOANS GIVEN BY COMPANY:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates,

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to partes other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* - - - 105.35 Joint Ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others* - - - 33.93 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* - - - 105.35 Joint Ventures* - - - - Associates* GHT>- - - - Others* - - - 18.06

b. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prime-facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of interest free loans given to subsidiary & employees, the repayment of principal has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount of more than ninety days in respect of the loans given. Hence reasonable steps not required to be taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

IV. LOANS TO DIRECTORS & INVESTMENT BY THE COMPANY:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in respect of the loans and investments made by the Company, the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

V. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

VI. COST RECORDS:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

VII. STATUTORY DUES:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no undisputed statutory dues which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount () Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Finance Act.1994 Service Tax 42,64,788 2014-15 Jurisdictional Superintendent Remanded back after appeal

VIII. UNRECORDED INCOME:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX. REPAYMENT OF LOANS:

a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c)of the order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short-term basis for the longterm purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. UTILISATION OF IPO & FPO AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PREFERENTIAL ISSUES:

a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. REPORTING OF FRAUD:

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting.

XII. NIDHI COMPANY:

As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. INTERNAL AUDIT:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same established for the year.

b. We were unable to obtain internal audit reports of the company on timely basis, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

XV. NON-CASH TRANSACTION

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. REGISTER UNDER RBI ACT, 1934:

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

XVII. CASH LOSSES:

The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. AUDITOR?S RESIGNATION:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. FINANCIAL POSITION:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

Annexure B

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Homesfy Realty Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT?S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

DISCLAIMER OF OPINION

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control with reference to these financial statements on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements as at March 31, 2024 and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements. This was also the subject matter of disclaimer by us in the previous year and the same has not been remediated during the current year.

EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the financial statements of Homesfy Realty Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and our report dated May 18, 2024, expressed modified opinion on these financial statements. We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion in our report dated May 18, 2024, which expressed an modified opinion with emphasis of matter on these financial statements of the Company.

ANNEXUREI

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Annual Audited Financial Results - (Standalone

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024

[See Regulation 33/52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]

Sr. Particulars No. Audited Figures (As reported before adjusting for qualifications) (in lacs) Adjusted Figures (Audited figures after adjusting for qualifications) (in lacs) 1. Turnover/Total income 6230.14 6230.14 2. Total Expenditure 5740.56 5740.56 3. Net Profit/(Loss) - After tax 374.65 374.65 4. Earnings Per Share 12.26 12.26 5. Total Assets 5001.30 5001.30 6. Total Liabilities 968.92 968.92 7. Net Worth 4032.38 4032.38 8. Any other financial item(s) (as felt appropriate by the management) - -

Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately):

a) Details of Audit Qualification: Trade receivables, payables and other advances balance confirmations are pending

b) Type of Audit Qualification: Qualified Opinion/Disclaimer of Opinion/Adverse Opinion

c) Frequency of qualification: Whether appeared first time/repetitive/since how long continuing

d) For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views: NA

e) For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor:

i. Managements estimation on the impact of audit qualification: NA

ii. If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: As per industry practice, only email approvals are in place.

iii. Auditors Comments on (i) or (ii) above: Suggested to make efforts to confirm balances.