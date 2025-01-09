Homesfy Realty Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Economy

The Indian economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and robust growth in FY24, surpassing expectations and setting a strong foundation for the future. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Indias GDP growth rate was upgraded to 7% for FY24-25, reflecting the strength of domestic demand and a rising working-age population. In the third quarter of FY24, Indias GDP growth rate reached an impressive 8.4%, driven by a strong uptick in private investment spending, which grew by 10.6% year-on-year (YoY). This robust investment growth, coupled with resilient domestic demand, has positioned India as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also revised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2%, up from the previous estimate of 7%, citing improved rural and urban demand. One of the key drivers of this growth has been the significant increase in capital expenditure by the government. The allocation for capital expenditure in the FY24-25 Interim Budget saw an 11.1% increase, rising to 11.11 lakh crore (USD 134 billion) from 10 lakh crore (USD 120.6 billion) in the previous year. This investment in infrastructure and development projects has not only boosted economic activity but also created a conducive environment for private investments.

The service sector continues to be a major contributor to Indias economic growth, with strong performances in IT, finance, and real estate. The rise in consumer spending, particularly in luxury and high-end products, further underscores the growing affluence of the middle-income class. However, challenges such as rising household debt and falling savings rates need to be addressed to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Indian Real Estate Industry

The Indian real estate market in 2024 has exhibited robust growth and resilience, driven by a combination of economic stability, favourable government policies, and a burgeoning middle class with increasing purchasing power. This sector, which is expected to reach a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030, continues to be a significant contributor to Indias GDP, projected to account for 13% of the total economic output by that year (IBEF, 2024).

MARKET DYNAMICS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

The Indian real estate sector has seen a surge in demand across various segments, including residential, commercial, and retail properties. According to Knight Franks "India Real

Estate: A Decade From Now" report, the sectors market size was approximately USD 482 billion in 2023, contributing 7.3% to the total economic output (Knight Frank, 2024). This growth is expected to continue, driven by several key factors:

Economic Stability and Growth

Indias GDP growth rate has been robust, creating a conducive environment for real estate investments. The IMF has projected Indias GDP to grow at 7% for FY24-25, reflecting strong domestic demand and a rising working-age population (IMF, April 2024).

Government Initiatives

Various government policies, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), have played a crucial role in boosting the real estate sector. The interim budget for

FY24-25 allocated significant funds for infrastructure development, further enhancing the sectors growth prospects (Economic Survey, 2024).

Urbanisation and Demographic Shifts

Rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class have led to increased demand for residential and commercial properties. Knight Frank estimates that urban cities in India will require an additional 78 million housing units between 2024 and 2034 to accommodate the burgeoning urban population (Knight Frank, 2024).

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

The residential real estate segment has been a significant driver of growth in the Indian real estate market. In FY24, residential sales in the top seven cities reached record levels, with the MMR continuing to be the top contender in terms of sales transactions. This trend is expected to persist into FY25, supported by a strong pipeline of new projects and a reduction in inventory overhang.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

The MMR has been at the forefront of residential real estate growth. According to Knight Franks "Mumbai Residential Property Registration Review 2023," Mumbai recorded the best year since 2013 for property sales, surpassing the previous years peak by 4% (Knight Frank, 2024). The regions strategic location, robust infrastructure, and high demand for residential properties have contributed to its leading position.

Luxury Segment

The luxury real estate segment has witnessed heightened activity, driven by increased demand for premium properties. In 2023, luxury home sales in India surged by 75%, doubling their share in total housing sales (IBEF, 2024). The MMR, with its high concentration of affluent buyers, has been a significant beneficiary of this trend.

Affordable Housing

The focus on affordable housing remains strong, supported by various government initiatives aimed at promoting homeownership. The PMAY scheme has been instrumental in providing affordable housing to millions of Indians, further boosting the residential real estate market.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

The commercial real estate sector in India has also shown significant growth, driven by rising demand for office spaces, retail outlets, and industrial properties. According to Knight

Franks "India Real Estate: Office and Residential Market H1 2024" report, the office market witnessed robust demand in Q1 2024, with a notable increase in leasing activity (Knight Frank, 2024).

Office Spaces

The demand for office spaces has been driven by the growth of the IT and ITES sectors, as well as the expansion of multinational companies in India. The MMR has been a preferred destination for office space investments, given its strategic location and excellent connectivity.

Retail Real Estate

The retail real estate segment has also seen significant growth, with organised retail consumption expected to increase substantially. Knight Frank estimates that by 2034, the share of retail consumption in India will rise to 21% of the total private consumption, supporting the entry and expansion of retailers in the country (Knight Frank, 2024).

Industrial and Warehousing

The industrial and warehousing sector has been a key beneficiary of the governments focus on boosting manufacturing and improving logistics infrastructure. The demand for industrial land is expected to generate significant revenue, driven by rising demand for manufacturing activities and warehousing facilities.

PRIVATE EQUITY AND INVESTMENT TRENDS

India has solidified its reputation as an attractive investment destination, with private equity investments in the real estate sector expected to rise. According to Knight Frank, private equity investments in Indian real estate have constituted around 0.15% of the countrys GDP. With Indias GDP projected to reach USD 11.3 trillion by 2034, the surge in private equity investments in the real estate sector is estimated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 17% between 2023 and 2034 (Knight Frank, 2024). Emerging sectors such as data centres, healthcare, hospitality, co-living, and co-working spaces present promising avenues for private equity investors, driving the growth narrative in India for the coming years.

MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION (MMR)

The MMR has been a focal point of real estate activity in India, driven by its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and high demand for residential and commercial properties. According to Knight Franks "Mumbai Infrastructure Development Analysis", the regions market dynamics are shaped by several key factors:

Infrastructure Development

The MMR has seen significant infrastructure development, including the expansion of metro lines, road networks, and the construction of new airports. These developments have enhanced connectivity and accessibility, making the region more attractive for real estate investments (Knight Frank, 2024).

Residential Market

The residential market in the MMR has been buoyed by strong demand for both luxury and affordable housing. The regions high concentration of affluent buyers has driven the luxury segment, while government initiatives have supported the growth of affordable housing.

Commercial and Retail Spaces

The demand for commercial and retail spaces in the MMR has been robust, driven by the growth of the IT and ITES sectors, as well as the expansion of multinational companies. The regions strategic location and excellent connectivity have made it a preferred destination for office space investments.

Investment Opportunities

The MMR continues to offer attractive investment opportunities, with private equity investments expected to rise. The regions market dynamics, coupled with favourable government policies and economic stability, make it a promising destination for real estate investments.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Business in India

The real estate agency and brokerage sector in India has been experiencing significant growth driven by a confluence of macroeconomic, demographic, regulatory factors and technological advancements. These tailwinds are reshaping the landscape and creating new opportunities for brokers to expand their business and cater to an evolving market. Key drivers include:

• Urbanization and Demographic Shifts: India?s urban population continues to grow rapidly, with over 40% of the population expected to reside in cities by 2030. This urban migration is coupled with a growing middle class that demands affordable housing, leading to sustained demand for real estate services, particularly in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Brokers play a crucial role in facilitating transactions in these expanding urban landscapes.

• Regulatory Reforms and Enhanced Transparency:

Regulatory measures, such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), have instilled greater transparency and accountability in the sector. This has boosted buyer confidence, bringing more first-time buyers into the market. This surge in demand has positively impacted the real estate brokerage industry, fostering professional growth and development within the sector.

• Technological Disruption:The real estate brokerage industry is witnessing rapid digital transformation. Proptech solutions, AI-driven customer insights, and online platforms are revolutionising how brokers operate, reducing friction in property transactions, and enhancing customer experiences. Virtual property tours, AI-based lead generation, and end-to-end transaction management are now integral to broker services, improving efficiency and broadening market reach.

• Evolving Consumer Preferences: Post-pandemic consumer preferences have shifted towards larger homes, suburban properties, and second homes. Additionally, there is a growing demand for real estate as an investment asset class. Brokers are capitalising on this by offering tailored solutions that meet the changing needs of buyers, including luxury properties and second-home investments.

• Consolidation and Professionalization of Brokerage Services: The industry is seeing increasing consolidation share and aslargebrokerage smaller players seek strategic partnerships. This trend is fostering professionalism, standardisation, client trust, and adherence to regulatory norms. The emergence of organised brokerage networks is driving long-term industry growth by enhancing service delivery and building credibility.

THE ROLE OF CO-BROKING PLATFORMS

Co-broking platforms have emerged as a significant trend in the Indian real estate brokerage business. These platforms facilitate collaboration between brokers, enabling them to share listings and client leads, thereby expanding their reach and enhancing their service offerings.

Enhanced Collaboration

Co-broking platforms foster collaboration among brokers, allowing them to pool resources and share expertise. This collaborative approach not only improves the chances of closing deals but also enhances the overall client experience.

Increased Efficiency

By leveraging co-broking platforms, brokers can streamline their operations and reduce the time and effort required to close deals. These platforms provide access to a larger pool of listings and client leads, enabling brokers to match buyers with suitable properties more efficiently.

Scalability

Co-broking platforms offer significant scalability potential.

As more brokers join these platforms, the network effect comes into play, creating a robust ecosystem that benefits all participants. This scalability is particularly advantageous in a rapidly growing market like India.

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

While the real estate agency and brokerage business in India presents numerous opportunities, it also faces certain challenges that need to be addressed to ensure sustainable growth.

Regulatory Compliance

Compliance with regulatory requirements, such as RERA, is crucial for maintaining transparency and building consumer trust. Brokers need to stay updated with the latest regulations and ensure that their operations adhere to these standards.

Market Fragmentation

The Indian real estate market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and unorganised players. This fragmentation poses challenges in terms of standardisation and quality control. However, it also presents opportunities for consolidation and the emergence of organised players who can offer consistent and high-quality services.

Technological Adoption

While technology offers numerous benefits, its adoption among brokers has been uneven. Smaller brokers, in particular, may face challenges in adopting and integrating advanced digital tools. Bridging this technology gap is essential for ensuring that all brokers can leverage the benefits of digital transformation.

Company Overview

Homesfy Realty Limited, established in 2011, has become a leading player in the Indian real estate brokerage sector. As the first real estate brokerage firm to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, Homesfy has consistently shown its commitment to improving the industry through innovative technology solutions. The companys primary goal is to streamline the home-buying process, ensuring reliable, trustworthy, and seamless real estate transactions for its diverse clientele. Over the past 13 years, Homesfy has built an impressive track record, facilitating the sale of homes worth over 9,200 crores and serving more than 9,500 satisfied customers. The companys success is supported by its dedicated workforce of 450 homies (employees) who operate from 6 offices across 4 cities in India. This extensive network, coupled with collaborations with 180+ trusted developers and ~12,000 channel partners, has positioned Homesfy as a formidable player in the real estate brokerage market.

Homesfys service portfolio is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the real estate market. The company offers two distinct services: traditional real estate brokerage and the innovative mymagnet platform. The traditional brokerage service leverages the companys extensive network and expertise to connect buyers with their ideal properties. Meanwhile, the mymagnet platform serves as a cutting-edge co-broking solution, enabling smaller brokers to expand their reach and efficiency through technology-driven tools.

Additionally, the company offers a complimentary home loan service, providing buyers with a one-stop solution to streamline the home buying process.

The companys commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous investment in technology. Homesfy has developed proprietary tools and platforms that enhance the property search process, streamline transactions, and provide valuable market insights to both clients and partners. This tech-forward approach has not only improved operational efficiency but also set Homesfy apart in a traditionally fragmented market.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FY24

In FY24, Homesfy Realty Limited demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of a dynamic macroeconomic environment. The companys financial performance reflected both the challenges and opportunities present in the Indian real estate market.

Total operating revenue for FY24 reached 61.6 crores, marking a 16% increase from the previous fiscal year. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the companys expanded market presence, the success of its mymagnet platform, and the overall recovery of the real estate sector post-pandemic. Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY24 saw a growth of 9.7%. This figure reflects the companys ongoing investments in technology, market expansion, and talent acquisition, which are expected to drive long-term growth and profitability.

The gross transaction value (GTV) of homes sold through Homesfys platforms saw a notable increase of 16% year-on-year, reaching 22.5 billion in FY24. This growth was primarily driven by the companys enhanced focus on higher-ticket projects and products, as well as the general increase in real estate prices across the industry. While the total number of homes sold (including mymagnet transactions) experienced a slight dip of 5% to 2,118 homes, the company successfully navigated this challenge by focusing on higher-value transactions. This strategic shift allowed Homesfy to maintain strong financial performance despite the lower volume.

Regionally, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to be the companys stronghold, contributing 67% of the business. Bengaluru and Pune also demonstrated robust performance, accounting for 20% and 9% of the business respectively. The companys operations in NCR and Dubai, while presenting some challenges, contributed 3% and 2% respectively to the GTV mix, offering avenues for future growth.

The mymagnet platform showed particularly impressive growth, with its share in GTV rising to 16% from 12% in the previous year. The total number of active magnets increased by 19% year-on-year to 2,680.

STRATEGIC POSITIONING TO CAPITALISE ON OPPORTUNITIES

Homesfy Realty Limited has strategically positioned itself to capitalise on the numerous opportunities presented by the evolving Indian real estate market. The companys forward-looking approach focuses on several key areas:

Scaling the Mymagnet Platform

Recognising the immense potential of the co-broking market, Homesfy is intensifying its efforts to expand the mymagnet platform. The company aims to add new cities to its network and onboard a greater number of brokers, creating a robust, tech-enabled ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Venturing into Mandate Business

Towards the end of FY24, Homesfy made a strategic entry into the real estate mandate business, signing its first project in Thane. This move into exclusive marketing and selling rights for specific projects or portfolios represents a significant growth opportunity. The company has already begun building a dedicated team to drive this initiative and is actively scouting for new projects to expand its mandate business pipeline.

Exploring New Markets

Homesfy continues to seek opportunities for geographical expansion, both within its existing cities of operation and in new urban centres. A particular focus has been placed on the South Mumbai luxury market, where strong industry trends present significant business potential. The company also aims to deepen its presence in key markets such as Navi Mumbai, Western Suburbs, Bengaluru, and Pune, with plans to potentially expand into Hyderabad.

Technological Innovation

Continuing its commitment to harnessing technology, Homesfy is consistently investing in enhancing its technological capabilities to keep pace with advancements in the brokerage services industry.

Talent Acquisition and Development

Recognising that its workforce is a key differentiator, Homesfy is implementing comprehensive strategies for attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. This includes innovative training programmes, performance-based incentives, and initiatives to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the organisation.

Diversification of Services

While maintaining its core focus on real estate brokerage, Homesfy is exploring complementary services to create a more comprehensive offering for its clients. This includes sales and marketing solutions for real estate developers under its mandate vertical.

Strengthening Developer Relationships

Homesfy is working to deepen its relationships with key developers, aiming to become a preferred partner for new project launches and exclusive marketing mandates.

Key Financial Ratios

PARTICULARS NUMERATOR/DENOMINATOR FY24 FY23 % CHANGE NOTE Current Ratio Current Assets 5.17 4.80 7.65% - Current Liabilities Debt-Equity Ratio Total Debt Equity 0.00 0.01 (27.72%) The debt-equity ratio has improved due to debt repayment and an increase in retained earnings during the year. Debt repayment amounted to 4.15 Lakhs, and retained earnings increased by 271.94 Lakhs, leading to the improved debt-equity ratio. Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earning available for Debt Service Interest + Installments 0.09% 0.11% (20.33%) - Return on Equity Ratio Profit after Tax Average Shareholders Equity 7.17% 10.63% (32.56%) The Company set up a new subsidiary in the UAE, resulting in substantial initial setup costs and incorporation expenses. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Total Turnover Average Account Receivable 2.61 3.95 (33.86%) During the year, the Company experienced a longer operating cycle due to industry practices, which extended the time needed to convert receivables into cash. However, by the end of the year, the Company had shortened this operating cycle and anticipates a higher trade receivables turnover ratio in the coming period. Net Capital Turnover Ratio Total Turnover Net Working Capital 1.66 1.48 11.85% - Net Profit Ratio Net profit 4.50% 4.68% (3.71%) - Return on investment Total Turnover Return on investment Total investment 5.71% 7.79% (26.80%) The return on investment has reduced on account of increase in asset base. EBIT Margin Earning before interest and tax Revenue 6.18% 10.43% (41.78%) Decrease in Operating profit is on account of higher increase in total expenses in comparison to revenue

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

Homesfy Realty Limited takes immense pride in its workforce, viewing its employees as the core strength of the organisation. The company boasts a diverse team of talentedprofessionalsfromvarious estate, engineering, business, marketing, and design. This diverse expertise allows Homesfy to function as a cohesive unit, united by a shared commitment to excellence. The companys dedication to employee growth is evident through its various initiatives, continuous learning opportunities, and robust support systems. Homesfy empowers its workforce by providing an experimental platform that encourages innovation and skill development. This approach ensures that employees remain at the forefront of their respective fields. A well-structured selection process, comprehensive incentives, and significant investment in training programmes contribute to maintaining a high level of performance in the real estate industry.

Homesfys open-door culture fosters an inclusive work environment where communication is seamless, and access to leadership is readily available. The company offers various perks, such as the Young Leaders Programme and the BYOB (Be Your Own Boss) initiative, along with well-defined career paths. These initiatives provide employees with ample opportunities for growth and personal development. Homesfys commitment to employee well-being extends to health coverage, parental leave, and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) for wealth creation.

With a strong team of 450 employees,

Homesfy continues to thrive as a place of innovation, collaboration, and a second home for its workforce.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

Homesfy Realty Limited places a strong emphasis on maintaining a robust internal monitoring and control system to ensure operational efficiency, safeguard company assets, and authorise financial transactions. internal control system is designed to suit the companys size, scope, and complexity of operations, ensuring its effectiveness. Homesfy implements a Budgetary Control system, which allows for regular monitoring of actual performance by the management to ensure adherence to financial plans. The company has a well-defined organisational structure, authority matrix, and internal regulations, all contributing to enhancing the overall effectiveness of the internal control system. Internal auditors evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control measures, ensuring compliance with accounting principles and statutory requirements. The findings from internal audit reports are meticulously reviewed by senior management and the Boards Audit Committee. Based on their recommendations, Homesfy implements appropriate compliance measures to further strengthen the internal control framework. This ensures the accuracy of financial and other records and the preparation of reliable financial statements and precise asset records.

Cautionary Statement

As we discuss our business, it is important to highlight that certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking information, which involves potential risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results, performances, or achievements may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in these statements. Various factors, including cyclical demand for homes, changes in the real estate market, government regulations, tax regimes, and economic developments in India and globally, may contribute to such differences. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, regardless of any new information, future events, or other factors. Therefore, it is essential for readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they represent the views of Homesfy only as of their respective dates.