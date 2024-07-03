Homesfy Realty Ltd Summary

Homesfy Realty Limited was incorporated on May 06, 2011 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in the name Craft Financial Advisors Private Limited. Further, name of the Company changed to Homesfy Realty Private Limited dated July 08, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Company with the name Homesfy Realty Limited vide shareholders approval on October 17, 2022 and fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 03, 2022.The Company was founded by creating experience in the housing transactions and services by focusing on productivity, transparency and quality of service providers. It run their brokerage business in name of Homesfy and is well partnered by mymagnet platform. Presently, it is engaged in providing real estate broking services to Real Estate Developers, retail buyers/sellers and investors for residential and commercial space. It deal in new constructed properties, whereby the Company assist the Real Estate Developers in selling and potential customers in purchasing the properties. The Company operate their business through direct selling from in-house sales team and Direct Selling Agent listed on mymagnet platform for referral services. It provide real estate broking related services through website www.homesfy.in. Their operating model is backed by strong expertise in lead generation backed by process driven digital marketing expertise and automations. These leads are assigned to well-trained agents through native CRM customized for scalable brokerage business which allow customers to quickly find the tangible touch points for speedy and efficient delivery in services. Apart from these, property loans are arranged for the customers, if required.The Company has established in maintaining a network of 7 offices located in 4 cities, Mumbai, Pune, Noida and Bangalore, which primarily engaged in sales, marketing and collection of payment activities for their business. Majority of their revenue is extracted through direct selling and the balance is by mymagnet platform. Revenue generated on mymagnet platform is shared between the Homesfy and the agent registered on mymagnet who has initiated the lead based on predetermined sharing arrangement.In 2013, the Company formed Real Estate Advisory Business with Projects from Chembur Office.In 2019, it launched mymagnet platform and was associated with more than 250 Brokers in year 2020.The Company came out with a Public Issue during December, 2022 by raising Rs. 15.86 crores through Fresh Issue and issuing 8,05,200 Equity Shares.