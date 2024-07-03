SectorRealty
Open₹46.4
Prev. Close₹46.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹71.73
Day's High₹46.54
Day's Low₹44.3
52 Week's High₹78.23
52 Week's Low₹41.91
Book Value₹6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,435.33
P/E25.14
EPS1.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
101.15
64.15
55.9
55.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.51
-52.2
-119.98
-28.94
Net Worth
205.66
11.95
-64.08
26.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.07
147.58
475.4
264.57
yoy growth (%)
-57.26
-68.95
79.68
140.69
Raw materials
-8.07
-196.96
-186.14
3.01
As % of sales
12.79
133.45
39.15
1.13
Employee costs
-14.34
-31.18
-49.4
-43.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-108.75
-311.03
-135.34
-102.03
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.75
-4.06
-4.35
Tax paid
-1.25
-32.76
-12.06
-41.07
Working capital
148.1
-1,168.8
-460.23
706.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.26
-68.95
79.68
140.69
Op profit growth
-76.27
267.28
-58.25
81.48
EBIT growth
-97.76
-173.22
114.2
-45.72
Net profit growth
-82.89
44.15
128.74
-922.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
572.04
1,000.71
433.56
263.78
481.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
572.04
1,000.71
433.56
263.78
481.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.53
54.85
18.95
120.05
85.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Urvi A Piramal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Rajeev Piramal
Whole-time Director
Nandan A Piramal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mahesh S Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Summanwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Vijay Kanodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krupal Ramesh Kanakia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pawan Swamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MUKESH GUPTA
Nominee
Hrishikesh Parandekar
Additional Director
Mitu Samar Nath
Additional Director
Ashwin Ramanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Peninsula Land Ltd
Summary
Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), the real estate arm of the brand Peninsula under the group of Ashok Piramal Group was incorporated on 10th August 1871 as a textile unit in the name of The Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited. PLL is known for its concept based architectures in the commercial, retail and residential sectors. The commercial projects of the company are undergone in the brand name of Peninsula, retail and residential real estate is in under the brand names of Crossroads and Ashok respectively. The echo of PLL professionalism and expertise can be felt through the new-age creations such as Crossroads, CR2, Peninsula Corporate Park, Peninsula Technopark, Peninsula Business Park, Ashok Towers and Ashok Gardens. Diversifying further its domain, Peninsula is developing 3 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Goa. Ashok Piramal Group made its entry into the real estate sector in the year 1997, from there, all the real estate developments of Peninsula are carried under this flagship company namely PLL. In January of the year 2004, the name of the company was changed from Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited to Morarjee Realties Limited. The Company had launched the project named Ashok Towers in the period of 2004-05, and it had grate success. The merger of Piramal Holdings Limited and Morarjee Realties Limited in April of the year 2005 was the reason for the formation of Peninsula Land Limited. PLL had successfully completed two of its prestigious
The Peninsula Land Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peninsula Land Ltd is ₹1435.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Peninsula Land Ltd is 25.14 and 6.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peninsula Land Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peninsula Land Ltd is ₹41.91 and ₹78.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Peninsula Land Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.14%, 3 Years at 41.84%, 1 Year at -9.17%, 6 Month at -35.93%, 3 Month at -10.23% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
