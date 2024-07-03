iifl-logo-icon 1
Peninsula Land Ltd Share Price

44.3
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.4
  • Day's High46.54
  • 52 Wk High78.23
  • Prev. Close46.23
  • Day's Low44.3
  • 52 Wk Low 41.91
  • Turnover (lac)71.73
  • P/E25.14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6
  • EPS1.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,435.33
  • Div. Yield0
Peninsula Land Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

46.4

Prev. Close

46.23

Turnover(Lac.)

71.73

Day's High

46.54

Day's Low

44.3

52 Week's High

78.23

52 Week's Low

41.91

Book Value

6

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,435.33

P/E

25.14

EPS

1.84

Divi. Yield

0

Peninsula Land Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Peninsula Land Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 32.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Peninsula Land Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

101.15

64.15

55.9

55.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.51

-52.2

-119.98

-28.94

Net Worth

205.66

11.95

-64.08

26.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.07

147.58

475.4

264.57

yoy growth (%)

-57.26

-68.95

79.68

140.69

Raw materials

-8.07

-196.96

-186.14

3.01

As % of sales

12.79

133.45

39.15

1.13

Employee costs

-14.34

-31.18

-49.4

-43.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-108.75

-311.03

-135.34

-102.03

Depreciation

-1.82

-2.75

-4.06

-4.35

Tax paid

-1.25

-32.76

-12.06

-41.07

Working capital

148.1

-1,168.8

-460.23

706.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.26

-68.95

79.68

140.69

Op profit growth

-76.27

267.28

-58.25

81.48

EBIT growth

-97.76

-173.22

114.2

-45.72

Net profit growth

-82.89

44.15

128.74

-922.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

572.04

1,000.71

433.56

263.78

481.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

572.04

1,000.71

433.56

263.78

481.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.53

54.85

18.95

120.05

85.92

Peninsula Land Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Peninsula Land Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Urvi A Piramal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Rajeev Piramal

Whole-time Director

Nandan A Piramal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mahesh S Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Summanwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj Vijay Kanodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krupal Ramesh Kanakia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pawan Swamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MUKESH GUPTA

Nominee

Hrishikesh Parandekar

Additional Director

Mitu Samar Nath

Additional Director

Ashwin Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Peninsula Land Ltd

Summary

Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), the real estate arm of the brand Peninsula under the group of Ashok Piramal Group was incorporated on 10th August 1871 as a textile unit in the name of The Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited. PLL is known for its concept based architectures in the commercial, retail and residential sectors. The commercial projects of the company are undergone in the brand name of Peninsula, retail and residential real estate is in under the brand names of Crossroads and Ashok respectively. The echo of PLL professionalism and expertise can be felt through the new-age creations such as Crossroads, CR2, Peninsula Corporate Park, Peninsula Technopark, Peninsula Business Park, Ashok Towers and Ashok Gardens. Diversifying further its domain, Peninsula is developing 3 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Goa. Ashok Piramal Group made its entry into the real estate sector in the year 1997, from there, all the real estate developments of Peninsula are carried under this flagship company namely PLL. In January of the year 2004, the name of the company was changed from Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited to Morarjee Realties Limited. The Company had launched the project named Ashok Towers in the period of 2004-05, and it had grate success. The merger of Piramal Holdings Limited and Morarjee Realties Limited in April of the year 2005 was the reason for the formation of Peninsula Land Limited. PLL had successfully completed two of its prestigious
Company FAQs

What is the Peninsula Land Ltd share price today?

The Peninsula Land Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Peninsula Land Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peninsula Land Ltd is ₹1435.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Peninsula Land Ltd is 25.14 and 6.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Peninsula Land Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peninsula Land Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peninsula Land Ltd is ₹41.91 and ₹78.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Peninsula Land Ltd?

Peninsula Land Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.14%, 3 Years at 41.84%, 1 Year at -9.17%, 6 Month at -35.93%, 3 Month at -10.23% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Peninsula Land Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Peninsula Land Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.94 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 32.46 %

