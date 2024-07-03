Summary

Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), the real estate arm of the brand Peninsula under the group of Ashok Piramal Group was incorporated on 10th August 1871 as a textile unit in the name of The Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited. PLL is known for its concept based architectures in the commercial, retail and residential sectors. The commercial projects of the company are undergone in the brand name of Peninsula, retail and residential real estate is in under the brand names of Crossroads and Ashok respectively. The echo of PLL professionalism and expertise can be felt through the new-age creations such as Crossroads, CR2, Peninsula Corporate Park, Peninsula Technopark, Peninsula Business Park, Ashok Towers and Ashok Gardens. Diversifying further its domain, Peninsula is developing 3 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Goa. Ashok Piramal Group made its entry into the real estate sector in the year 1997, from there, all the real estate developments of Peninsula are carried under this flagship company namely PLL. In January of the year 2004, the name of the company was changed from Morarjee Goculdas Spinning & Weaving Company Limited to Morarjee Realties Limited. The Company had launched the project named Ashok Towers in the period of 2004-05, and it had grate success. The merger of Piramal Holdings Limited and Morarjee Realties Limited in April of the year 2005 was the reason for the formation of Peninsula Land Limited. PLL had successfully completed two of its prestigious

Read More