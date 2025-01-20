iifl-logo-icon 1
Peninsula Land Ltd Key Ratios

42.58
(0.14%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.2

-26.83

143.9

137.65

Op profit growth

-90.55

214.41

-3.04

86.78

EBIT growth

-92.49

428.73

884.74

-399.99

Net profit growth

-93.2

2.22

104.75

366.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.35

-77.5

-18.03

-45.37

EBIT margin

-9.99

-73

-10.1

-2.5

Net profit margin

-11.69

-94.31

-67.5

-80.41

RoCE

-1.83

-13.13

-1.79

-0.17

RoNW

-38.74

-20.93

-8.67

-3.34

RoA

-0.53

-4.24

-2.99

-1.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.11

-18.22

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.18

-16.36

-16.05

-7.93

Book value per share

0.16

1.25

37.54

54.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.43

-0.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.95

-0.14

-1.26

-2.36

P/B

49.27

1.86

0.54

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

-52.31

-4.92

-46.83

-1,510.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.78

5.1

1.34

24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.57

46.99

42.48

53.59

Inventory days

3,086.22

2,466.04

1,722.68

3,463.6

Creditor days

-244.23

-69.89

-61.66

-127.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.21

1.84

0.3

0.03

Net debt / equity

218.57

47

2.21

1.41

Net debt / op. profit

-29.15

-4.42

-19.6

-17.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.52

-71.9

34.41

143.02

Employee costs

-5.47

-6.54

-7.55

-16.46

Other costs

-51.35

-99.05

-144.89

-271.93

