Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.2
-26.83
143.9
137.65
Op profit growth
-90.55
214.41
-3.04
86.78
EBIT growth
-92.49
428.73
884.74
-399.99
Net profit growth
-93.2
2.22
104.75
366.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.35
-77.5
-18.03
-45.37
EBIT margin
-9.99
-73
-10.1
-2.5
Net profit margin
-11.69
-94.31
-67.5
-80.41
RoCE
-1.83
-13.13
-1.79
-0.17
RoNW
-38.74
-20.93
-8.67
-3.34
RoA
-0.53
-4.24
-2.99
-1.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.11
-18.22
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.18
-16.36
-16.05
-7.93
Book value per share
0.16
1.25
37.54
54.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.43
-0.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.95
-0.14
-1.26
-2.36
P/B
49.27
1.86
0.54
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
-52.31
-4.92
-46.83
-1,510.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.78
5.1
1.34
24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.57
46.99
42.48
53.59
Inventory days
3,086.22
2,466.04
1,722.68
3,463.6
Creditor days
-244.23
-69.89
-61.66
-127.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.21
1.84
0.3
0.03
Net debt / equity
218.57
47
2.21
1.41
Net debt / op. profit
-29.15
-4.42
-19.6
-17.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.52
-71.9
34.41
143.02
Employee costs
-5.47
-6.54
-7.55
-16.46
Other costs
-51.35
-99.05
-144.89
-271.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.