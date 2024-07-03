iifl-logo-icon 1
Peninsula Land Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.28
(-1.66%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

458.57

855.47

338.2

149.81

150.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

458.57

855.47

338.2

149.81

150.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.43

32.07

10.48

53.77

13.75

Total Income

501

887.54

348.68

203.58

163.8

Total Expenditure

361.25

786.74

329.94

153.13

276.22

PBIDT

139.75

100.8

18.74

50.45

-112.42

Interest

29.18

53.24

70.55

100.37

115

PBDT

110.57

47.56

-51.81

-49.92

-227.42

Depreciation

7.7

2.1

1.84

1.73

2.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.05

2.93

0.18

1.23

Deferred Tax

-0.52

-0.42

-0.89

-4.15

9.73

Reported Profit After Tax

103.4

45.83

-55.69

-47.68

-241.24

Minority Interest After NP

-0.28

-0.49

-0.68

-1.89

-1.81

Net Profit after Minority Interest

104.27

44.42

-56.27

-46.65

-240.37

Extra-ordinary Items

37.64

-9.88

-51.77

49.38

-55.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

66.63

54.3

-4.5

-96.03

-185.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.55

1.59

-2.02

-1.67

-8.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

61.8

55.9

55.9

55.9

55.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.47

11.78

5.54

33.67

-74.92

PBDTM(%)

24.11

5.55

-15.31

-33.32

-151.56

PATM(%)

22.54

5.35

-16.46

-31.82

-160.77

