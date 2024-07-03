Peninsula Land Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
458.57
855.47
338.2
149.81
150.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
458.57
855.47
338.2
149.81
150.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.43
32.07
10.48
53.77
13.75
Total Income
501
887.54
348.68
203.58
163.8
Total Expenditure
361.25
786.74
329.94
153.13
276.22
PBIDT
139.75
100.8
18.74
50.45
-112.42
Interest
29.18
53.24
70.55
100.37
115
PBDT
110.57
47.56
-51.81
-49.92
-227.42
Depreciation
7.7
2.1
1.84
1.73
2.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.05
2.93
0.18
1.23
Deferred Tax
-0.52
-0.42
-0.89
-4.15
9.73
Reported Profit After Tax
103.4
45.83
-55.69
-47.68
-241.24
Minority Interest After NP
-0.28
-0.49
-0.68
-1.89
-1.81
Net Profit after Minority Interest
104.27
44.42
-56.27
-46.65
-240.37
Extra-ordinary Items
37.64
-9.88
-51.77
49.38
-55.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.63
54.3
-4.5
-96.03
-185.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.55
1.59
-2.02
-1.67
-8.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
61.8
55.9
55.9
55.9
55.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.47
11.78
5.54
33.67
-74.92
PBDTM(%)
24.11
5.55
-15.31
-33.32
-151.56
PATM(%)
22.54
5.35
-16.46
-31.82
-160.77
