|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.07
147.58
475.4
264.57
yoy growth (%)
-57.26
-68.95
79.68
140.69
Raw materials
-8.07
-196.96
-186.14
3.01
As % of sales
12.79
133.45
39.15
1.13
Employee costs
-14.34
-31.18
-49.4
-43.77
As % of sales
22.73
21.12
10.39
16.54
Other costs
-83.33
-99.3
-288.83
-341.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
132.12
67.28
60.75
128.93
Operating profit
-42.67
-179.86
-48.97
-117.31
OPM
-67.65
-121.87
-10.3
-44.33
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.75
-4.06
-4.35
Interest expense
-106.38
-204.91
-280.27
-169.69
Other income
42.12
76.49
197.96
189.32
Profit before tax
-108.75
-311.03
-135.34
-102.03
Taxes
-1.25
-32.76
-12.06
-41.07
Tax rate
1.14
10.53
8.91
40.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-110
-343.79
-147.4
-143.1
Exceptional items
29.29
-128.08
-179.93
0
Net profit
-80.71
-471.87
-327.33
-143.1
yoy growth (%)
-82.89
44.15
128.74
-922.41
NPM
-127.96
-319.73
-68.85
-54.08
