Peninsula Land Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.82
(2.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.07

147.58

475.4

264.57

yoy growth (%)

-57.26

-68.95

79.68

140.69

Raw materials

-8.07

-196.96

-186.14

3.01

As % of sales

12.79

133.45

39.15

1.13

Employee costs

-14.34

-31.18

-49.4

-43.77

As % of sales

22.73

21.12

10.39

16.54

Other costs

-83.33

-99.3

-288.83

-341.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

132.12

67.28

60.75

128.93

Operating profit

-42.67

-179.86

-48.97

-117.31

OPM

-67.65

-121.87

-10.3

-44.33

Depreciation

-1.82

-2.75

-4.06

-4.35

Interest expense

-106.38

-204.91

-280.27

-169.69

Other income

42.12

76.49

197.96

189.32

Profit before tax

-108.75

-311.03

-135.34

-102.03

Taxes

-1.25

-32.76

-12.06

-41.07

Tax rate

1.14

10.53

8.91

40.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-110

-343.79

-147.4

-143.1

Exceptional items

29.29

-128.08

-179.93

0

Net profit

-80.71

-471.87

-327.33

-143.1

yoy growth (%)

-82.89

44.15

128.74

-922.41

NPM

-127.96

-319.73

-68.85

-54.08

