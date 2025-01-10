Peninsula Land Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
101.15
64.15
55.9
55.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.51
-52.2
-119.98
-28.94
Net Worth
205.66
11.95
-64.08
26.96
Minority Interest
Debt
350.13
450.47
760.43
974.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
555.79
462.42
696.35
1,001.3
Fixed Assets
301.99
12.76
14.95
15.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.5
17.08
17.56
47.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
119.52
421.05
648.9
911.13
Inventories
294.44
527.22
1,174.76
1,112.12
Inventory Days
6,436.08
Sundry Debtors
8.74
2.65
8.19
10.53
Debtor Days
60.93
Other Current Assets
256.75
627.27
705.01
769.29
Sundry Creditors
-144.62
-145.31
-98.77
-124.81
Creditor Days
722.3
Other Current Liabilities
-295.79
-590.78
-1,140.29
-856
Cash
12.78
11.53
14.94
27.22
Total Assets
555.79
462.42
696.35
1,001.3
