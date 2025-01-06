iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Peninsula Land Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.66
(-7.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Peninsula Land Ltd

Peninsula Land FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-108.75

-311.03

-135.34

-102.03

Depreciation

-1.82

-2.75

-4.06

-4.35

Tax paid

-1.25

-32.76

-12.06

-41.07

Working capital

148.1

-1,168.8

-460.23

706.55

Other operating items

Operating

36.28

-1,515.34

-611.69

559.1

Capital expenditure

1.73

-438.38

0.17

-4.93

Free cash flow

38.01

-1,953.72

-611.52

554.17

Equity raised

103.03

1,823.32

3,276.32

3,590.58

Investing

-301.44

-459.91

-26.05

-20.1

Financing

239.95

-112.81

419.34

1,171.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

79.55

-703.12

3,058.09

5,296.18

Peninsula Land : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Peninsula Land Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.