Peninsula Land Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-108.75
-311.03
-135.34
-102.03
Depreciation
-1.82
-2.75
-4.06
-4.35
Tax paid
-1.25
-32.76
-12.06
-41.07
Working capital
148.1
-1,168.8
-460.23
706.55
Other operating items
Operating
36.28
-1,515.34
-611.69
559.1
Capital expenditure
1.73
-438.38
0.17
-4.93
Free cash flow
38.01
-1,953.72
-611.52
554.17
Equity raised
103.03
1,823.32
3,276.32
3,590.58
Investing
-301.44
-459.91
-26.05
-20.1
Financing
239.95
-112.81
419.34
1,171.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
79.55
-703.12
3,058.09
5,296.18
