Peninsula Land Ltd Board Meeting

41.09
(4.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Peninsula Land CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20245 May 2024
PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting - 08.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday February 07 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

