Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 5 May 2024

PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting - 08.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024