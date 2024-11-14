|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting - 08.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|PENINSULA LAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday February 07 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
