SectorRealty
Open₹3.94
Prev. Close₹3.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.35
Day's High₹3.95
Day's Low₹3.8
52 Week's High₹5.8
52 Week's Low₹3.5
Book Value₹-48.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)182.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
474
474
474
474
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,758.61
-2,738.53
-2,726.24
-2,714.06
Net Worth
-2,284.61
-2,264.53
-2,252.24
-2,240.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.85
414.19
387.75
710.81
yoy growth (%)
-99.79
6.81
-45.44
-39.16
Raw materials
0
-867.68
-9.75
-138.75
As % of sales
0
209.48
2.51
19.52
Employee costs
-4.53
-18.63
-30.81
-37.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.18
-592.9
59.44
208.56
Depreciation
-2.72
-8.61
-6.77
-7.33
Tax paid
0
29.32
35.87
-33.31
Working capital
-5.25
-12,365.92
-127.34
327.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.79
6.81
-45.44
-39.16
Op profit growth
-97.78
-251.42
-33.54
-24.75
EBIT growth
-97.47
-247.24
-35.66
-22.34
Net profit growth
-99.91
-14,752.3
-45.6
-48.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
718.34
387.75
723.77
1,169.61
1,005.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
718.34
387.75
723.77
1,169.61
1,005.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
16.82
Other Income
17.47
13.87
34.51
23.13
60.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Sarang Wadhawan
Independent Director
Lalit Mohan Mehta
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Director
HAZARI LAL
Independent Director
SANDHYA BALIGA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) is one of the premier real estate development companies in India and is actively pursuing on the development of real estate and slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. The company is engaged in the business of real estate development and construction of residential and commercial properties, infrastructure facilities and all other related activities. They are also engaged in slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. They have also diversified into energy, hospitality and the development of SEZs.The companys residential projects include Residential Park, Vihar; Paradise City-Phase I, Palghar, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their retail projects include Harmony, Oshiwara, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their multiplex business is operated under the brand name Kulraj Broadway. The company is focusing on four multiplexes operations: a three screen multiplex at Vasai; a four screen multiplex at Kandivali; a six screen multiplex at Bhandup, and four screen multiplex at Kolkata. The company has established themselves as one of Indias premier real estate development companies, with significant operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They are a public listed real estate company in India with shares traded on the BSE & NSE Stock ExchangesHousing Development & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in July 25, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Housing Development and Improvement India Pvt
Read More
The Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹182.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.5 and ₹5.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.71%, 3 Years at -12.84%, 1 Year at -1.54%, 6 Month at -6.34%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -5.88%.
