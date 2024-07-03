Summary

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) is one of the premier real estate development companies in India and is actively pursuing on the development of real estate and slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. The company is engaged in the business of real estate development and construction of residential and commercial properties, infrastructure facilities and all other related activities. They are also engaged in slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. They have also diversified into energy, hospitality and the development of SEZs.The companys residential projects include Residential Park, Vihar; Paradise City-Phase I, Palghar, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their retail projects include Harmony, Oshiwara, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their multiplex business is operated under the brand name Kulraj Broadway. The company is focusing on four multiplexes operations: a three screen multiplex at Vasai; a four screen multiplex at Kandivali; a six screen multiplex at Bhandup, and four screen multiplex at Kolkata. The company has established themselves as one of Indias premier real estate development companies, with significant operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They are a public listed real estate company in India with shares traded on the BSE & NSE Stock ExchangesHousing Development & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in July 25, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Housing Development and Improvement India Pvt

