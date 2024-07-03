iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

3.84
(-1.29%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.94
  • Day's High3.95
  • 52 Wk High5.8
  • Prev. Close3.89
  • Day's Low3.8
  • 52 Wk Low 3.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-48.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)182.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

3.94

Prev. Close

3.89

Turnover(Lac.)

5.35

Day's High

3.95

Day's Low

3.8

52 Week's High

5.8

52 Week's Low

3.5

Book Value

-48.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

182.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.84%

Non-Promoter- 17.29%

Institutions: 17.29%

Non-Institutions: 40.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

474

474

474

474

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,758.61

-2,738.53

-2,726.24

-2,714.06

Net Worth

-2,284.61

-2,264.53

-2,252.24

-2,240.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.85

414.19

387.75

710.81

yoy growth (%)

-99.79

6.81

-45.44

-39.16

Raw materials

0

-867.68

-9.75

-138.75

As % of sales

0

209.48

2.51

19.52

Employee costs

-4.53

-18.63

-30.81

-37.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.18

-592.9

59.44

208.56

Depreciation

-2.72

-8.61

-6.77

-7.33

Tax paid

0

29.32

35.87

-33.31

Working capital

-5.25

-12,365.92

-127.34

327.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.79

6.81

-45.44

-39.16

Op profit growth

-97.78

-251.42

-33.54

-24.75

EBIT growth

-97.47

-247.24

-35.66

-22.34

Net profit growth

-99.91

-14,752.3

-45.6

-48.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

718.34

387.75

723.77

1,169.61

1,005.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

718.34

387.75

723.77

1,169.61

1,005.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

16.82

Other Income

17.47

13.87

34.51

23.13

60.65

View Annually Results

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Sarang Wadhawan

Independent Director

Lalit Mohan Mehta

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Director

HAZARI LAL

Independent Director

SANDHYA BALIGA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) is one of the premier real estate development companies in India and is actively pursuing on the development of real estate and slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. The company is engaged in the business of real estate development and construction of residential and commercial properties, infrastructure facilities and all other related activities. They are also engaged in slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai Metropolitan region. They have also diversified into energy, hospitality and the development of SEZs.The companys residential projects include Residential Park, Vihar; Paradise City-Phase I, Palghar, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their retail projects include Harmony, Oshiwara, and Paradise City, Palghar. Their multiplex business is operated under the brand name Kulraj Broadway. The company is focusing on four multiplexes operations: a three screen multiplex at Vasai; a four screen multiplex at Kandivali; a six screen multiplex at Bhandup, and four screen multiplex at Kolkata. The company has established themselves as one of Indias premier real estate development companies, with significant operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They are a public listed real estate company in India with shares traded on the BSE & NSE Stock ExchangesHousing Development & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in July 25, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Housing Development and Improvement India Pvt
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹182.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.5 and ₹5.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd?

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.71%, 3 Years at -12.84%, 1 Year at -1.54%, 6 Month at -6.34%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -5.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.85 %
Institutions - 17.30 %
Public - 40.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.