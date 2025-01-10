Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
474
474
474
474
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,758.61
-2,738.53
-2,726.24
-2,714.06
Net Worth
-2,284.61
-2,264.53
-2,252.24
-2,240.06
Minority Interest
Debt
2,483.64
2,483.59
2,481.09
2,477.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
199.03
219.06
228.85
237.06
Fixed Assets
204.4
207.35
209.88
212.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
490.38
490.38
490.38
490.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-502.37
-486.87
-476.71
-471.36
Inventories
2,837.44
2,837.44
2,837.44
2,837.44
Inventory Days
12,13,007.26
2,500.44
Sundry Debtors
404.08
402.68
407.39
408.57
Debtor Days
1,74,159.46
360.04
Other Current Assets
20.35
20.09
20.19
20.12
Sundry Creditors
-414.86
-396.94
-393.87
-394.31
Creditor Days
1,68,379.65
347.47
Other Current Liabilities
-3,349.38
-3,350.14
-3,347.86
-3,343.18
Cash
6.61
8.21
5.3
5.22
Total Assets
199.02
219.06
228.85
237.07
