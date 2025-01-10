iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

3.54
(-4.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

474

474

474

474

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,758.61

-2,738.53

-2,726.24

-2,714.06

Net Worth

-2,284.61

-2,264.53

-2,252.24

-2,240.06

Minority Interest

Debt

2,483.64

2,483.59

2,481.09

2,477.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

199.03

219.06

228.85

237.06

Fixed Assets

204.4

207.35

209.88

212.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

490.38

490.38

490.38

490.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-502.37

-486.87

-476.71

-471.36

Inventories

2,837.44

2,837.44

2,837.44

2,837.44

Inventory Days

12,13,007.26

2,500.44

Sundry Debtors

404.08

402.68

407.39

408.57

Debtor Days

1,74,159.46

360.04

Other Current Assets

20.35

20.09

20.19

20.12

Sundry Creditors

-414.86

-396.94

-393.87

-394.31

Creditor Days

1,68,379.65

347.47

Other Current Liabilities

-3,349.38

-3,350.14

-3,347.86

-3,343.18

Cash

6.61

8.21

5.3

5.22

Total Assets

199.02

219.06

228.85

237.07

