Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
688.66
346.44
591.68
816.15
852.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
688.66
346.44
591.68
816.15
852.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
10.07
13.98
Other Income
12.71
7.18
13.23
18.26
54.41
Total Income
701.37
353.62
604.91
844.48
920.43
Total Expenditure
353.2
23.84
135.28
232.63
225.76
PBIDT
348.17
329.78
469.63
611.85
694.67
Interest
222.75
272.86
327.94
378.9
432.18
PBDT
125.42
56.92
141.69
232.95
262.49
Depreciation
4.09
5.19
5.74
6.22
10.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.21
-33.65
5.29
10.93
65.12
Deferred Tax
-0.68
-1.97
12.6
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
98.8
87.35
118.06
215.8
186.74
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.02
-0.1
-0.09
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
98.81
87.37
118.16
215.89
186.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
98.81
87.37
118.16
215.89
186.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.16
2
2.76
6.85
4.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
454
434
434
419
419
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
26,74,87,178
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
63.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
45,15,16,808
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
36.16
PBIDTM(%)
50.55
95.19
79.37
74.96
81.53
PBDTM(%)
18.21
16.42
23.94
28.54
30.8
PATM(%)
14.34
25.21
19.95
26.44
21.91
