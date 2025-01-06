iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.8
(-1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.85

414.19

387.75

710.81

yoy growth (%)

-99.79

6.81

-45.44

-39.16

Raw materials

0

-867.68

-9.75

-138.75

As % of sales

0

209.48

2.51

19.52

Employee costs

-4.53

-18.63

-30.81

-37.91

As % of sales

531.22

4.49

7.94

5.33

Other costs

-7.05

-11.63

-27.71

-53.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

826.46

2.8

7.14

7.51

Operating profit

-10.73

-483.75

319.46

480.71

OPM

-1,257.69

-116.79

82.38

67.62

Depreciation

-2.72

-8.61

-6.77

-7.33

Interest expense

0

-110.94

-267.86

-300.18

Other income

1.28

10.4

14.61

35.36

Profit before tax

-12.18

-592.9

59.44

208.56

Taxes

0

29.32

35.87

-33.31

Tax rate

0

-4.94

60.34

-15.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.18

-563.58

95.32

175.24

Exceptional items

0

-13,403.71

0

0

Net profit

-12.18

-13,967.3

95.32

175.24

yoy growth (%)

-99.91

-14,752.3

-45.6

-48.52

NPM

-1,427.02

-3,372.17

24.58

24.65

