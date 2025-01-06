Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.85
414.19
387.75
710.81
yoy growth (%)
-99.79
6.81
-45.44
-39.16
Raw materials
0
-867.68
-9.75
-138.75
As % of sales
0
209.48
2.51
19.52
Employee costs
-4.53
-18.63
-30.81
-37.91
As % of sales
531.22
4.49
7.94
5.33
Other costs
-7.05
-11.63
-27.71
-53.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
826.46
2.8
7.14
7.51
Operating profit
-10.73
-483.75
319.46
480.71
OPM
-1,257.69
-116.79
82.38
67.62
Depreciation
-2.72
-8.61
-6.77
-7.33
Interest expense
0
-110.94
-267.86
-300.18
Other income
1.28
10.4
14.61
35.36
Profit before tax
-12.18
-592.9
59.44
208.56
Taxes
0
29.32
35.87
-33.31
Tax rate
0
-4.94
60.34
-15.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.18
-563.58
95.32
175.24
Exceptional items
0
-13,403.71
0
0
Net profit
-12.18
-13,967.3
95.32
175.24
yoy growth (%)
-99.91
-14,752.3
-45.6
-48.52
NPM
-1,427.02
-3,372.17
24.58
24.65
