Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.8
(-1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

H D I L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.18

-592.9

59.44

208.56

Depreciation

-2.72

-8.61

-6.77

-7.33

Tax paid

0

29.32

35.87

-33.31

Working capital

-5.25

-12,365.92

-127.34

327.83

Other operating items

Operating

-20.17

-12,938.11

-38.79

495.73

Capital expenditure

-8.56

20.28

-0.5

111

Free cash flow

-28.73

-12,917.83

-39.29

606.73

Equity raised

-5,428.11

22,318.03

21,815.97

21,302.96

Investing

0

-593.84

-7.79

-120.85

Financing

3.97

771.08

-174.15

89.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5,452.87

9,577.43

21,594.72

21,878.65

