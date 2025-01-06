Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.18
-592.9
59.44
208.56
Depreciation
-2.72
-8.61
-6.77
-7.33
Tax paid
0
29.32
35.87
-33.31
Working capital
-5.25
-12,365.92
-127.34
327.83
Other operating items
Operating
-20.17
-12,938.11
-38.79
495.73
Capital expenditure
-8.56
20.28
-0.5
111
Free cash flow
-28.73
-12,917.83
-39.29
606.73
Equity raised
-5,428.11
22,318.03
21,815.97
21,302.96
Investing
0
-593.84
-7.79
-120.85
Financing
3.97
771.08
-174.15
89.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5,452.87
9,577.43
21,594.72
21,878.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.