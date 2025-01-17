Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.42
-38.11
14.39
17.22
Op profit growth
-34.31
-20.9
-3.85
-9.8
EBIT growth
-35.99
-18.99
-7.19
-5.03
Net profit growth
-46.53
-45.67
50.67
23.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
103.82
84.68
66.24
78.82
EBIT margin
105.63
88.41
67.54
83.25
Net profit margin
24.68
24.72
28.16
21.38
RoCE
2.93
4.55
5.61
6.04
RoNW
0.2
0.39
0.75
0.51
RoA
0.17
0.31
0.58
0.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.2
4.12
7.86
5.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.04
3.95
7.67
4.85
Book value per share
267.61
264.42
265.9
257.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.56
19.86
9.28
19.48
P/CEPS
18.87
20.71
9.5
20.95
P/B
0.14
0.3
0.27
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
9.19
9.18
7.27
8.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
58.29
-15.49
19.38
-26.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
345.71
143.76
88.57
122.36
Inventory days
14,193.75
7,181.07
4,168.91
4,559.81
Creditor days
12,828.83
-1,693.89
-432.82
-748.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.17
-1.49
-1.53
-1.53
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.2
0.24
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
5.34
3.9
3.55
3.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
19.65
-2.3
-22.47
-4.8
Employee costs
-8.15
-5.37
-3.69
-4.02
Other costs
-7.67
-7.63
-7.57
-12.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.