iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

3.51
(0.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

H D I L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results alongwith Limited Review Reports under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Submission of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half yearly and quarter ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 of M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Meeting and submission of Standalone Unudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Meeting and submission of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 of F.Y. 2023-24 of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

H D I L: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.