Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results alongwith Limited Review Reports under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Submission of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half yearly and quarter ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 of M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Meeting and submission of Standalone Unudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Meeting and submission of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024