iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Share Price

68.5
(1550.60%)
Jul 26, 2016|09:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.3
  • Day's High70.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.15
  • Day's Low68.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)112.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

70.3

Prev. Close

4.15

Turnover(Lac.)

112.99

Day's High

70.3

Day's Low

68.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.56%

Foreign: 0.55%

Indian: 52.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.14

4.14

4.14

4.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.69

-5.11

-4.58

-4.08

Net Worth

-1.55

-0.97

-0.44

0.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

2.39

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-81.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.6

As % of sales

0

0

0

66.81

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.33

-0.48

-0.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

-0.34

-5.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.74

-1.16

-0.45

-7.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-81.34

Op profit growth

-16.53

-39.26

-85

6.75

EBIT growth

-123.88

-11.32

-93.93

-2.2

Net profit growth

-123.88

-11.32

-93.95

-2.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ambalal C Patel

Non Executive Director

Nilesh Sarvaiya

Independent Director

Aarti Ramani

Managing Director

Harsh L Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

Summary

Shree Precoated Steels Limited was originally incorporated on September 17, 2007 as Ajmera Reality Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Private Limited on July 22, 2008. On July 23, 2008, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Limited. In 2008-09, as per Scheme of Arrangement, the Steel Division of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) was transferred to the Company effective from April 17, 2009. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Precoated Steels Limited.Shree Precoated Steels is a flagship company of Ajmera Group of Companies. The Company engaged in the Manufacturing, Processing, Trading of Steel Products and Real Estate business.. Their products are used in construction, white goods and automotive sectors. They have the largest coating facility in Asia equipped with Near Infrared Technology.The company is having integrated manufacturing facility located at Sanaswadi, Pune. The facility is having a capacity to manufacture 840,000 TPA of CR including CRCA, 4,90,000 TPA of Galvanized products including Galvalume and 3,90,000 TPA of Colour-Coated products. Also, all the manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certification from DNV, Netherlands. On October 29, 2009, the entire Steel business of the Company was transferred by way of Demerger to Essar Steel Ltd as a going concern basis for a consideration of Rs 1,09
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Precoated Steels Ltd share price today?

The Shree Precoated Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is ₹28.36 Cr. as of 26 Jul ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is 0 and -4.08 as of 26 Jul ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Precoated Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Jul ‘16

What is the CAGR of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd?

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -46.20%, 1 Year at -43.54%, 6 Month at -28.45%, 3 Month at -16.16% and 1 Month at 12.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.