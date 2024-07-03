Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹70.3
Prev. Close₹4.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.99
Day's High₹70.3
Day's Low₹68.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.69
-5.11
-4.58
-4.08
Net Worth
-1.55
-0.97
-0.44
0.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
2.39
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-81.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.6
As % of sales
0
0
0
66.81
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.33
-0.48
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.31
-0.34
-5.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.74
-1.16
-0.45
-7.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-81.34
Op profit growth
-16.53
-39.26
-85
6.75
EBIT growth
-123.88
-11.32
-93.93
-2.2
Net profit growth
-123.88
-11.32
-93.95
-2.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ambalal C Patel
Non Executive Director
Nilesh Sarvaiya
Independent Director
Aarti Ramani
Managing Director
Harsh L Mehta
Reports by Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
Summary
Shree Precoated Steels Limited was originally incorporated on September 17, 2007 as Ajmera Reality Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Private Limited on July 22, 2008. On July 23, 2008, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Limited. In 2008-09, as per Scheme of Arrangement, the Steel Division of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) was transferred to the Company effective from April 17, 2009. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Precoated Steels Limited.Shree Precoated Steels is a flagship company of Ajmera Group of Companies. The Company engaged in the Manufacturing, Processing, Trading of Steel Products and Real Estate business.. Their products are used in construction, white goods and automotive sectors. They have the largest coating facility in Asia equipped with Near Infrared Technology.The company is having integrated manufacturing facility located at Sanaswadi, Pune. The facility is having a capacity to manufacture 840,000 TPA of CR including CRCA, 4,90,000 TPA of Galvanized products including Galvalume and 3,90,000 TPA of Colour-Coated products. Also, all the manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certification from DNV, Netherlands. On October 29, 2009, the entire Steel business of the Company was transferred by way of Demerger to Essar Steel Ltd as a going concern basis for a consideration of Rs 1,09
Read More
The Shree Precoated Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is ₹28.36 Cr. as of 26 Jul ‘16
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is 0 and -4.08 as of 26 Jul ‘16
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Precoated Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Jul ‘16
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -46.20%, 1 Year at -43.54%, 6 Month at -28.45%, 3 Month at -16.16% and 1 Month at 12.16%.
