Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Summary

Shree Precoated Steels Limited was originally incorporated on September 17, 2007 as Ajmera Reality Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Private Limited on July 22, 2008. On July 23, 2008, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Ajmera Precoated Steels Limited. In 2008-09, as per Scheme of Arrangement, the Steel Division of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) was transferred to the Company effective from April 17, 2009. Also, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Precoated Steels Limited.Shree Precoated Steels is a flagship company of Ajmera Group of Companies. The Company engaged in the Manufacturing, Processing, Trading of Steel Products and Real Estate business.. Their products are used in construction, white goods and automotive sectors. They have the largest coating facility in Asia equipped with Near Infrared Technology.The company is having integrated manufacturing facility located at Sanaswadi, Pune. The facility is having a capacity to manufacture 840,000 TPA of CR including CRCA, 4,90,000 TPA of Galvanized products including Galvalume and 3,90,000 TPA of Colour-Coated products. Also, all the manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certification from DNV, Netherlands. On October 29, 2009, the entire Steel business of the Company was transferred by way of Demerger to Essar Steel Ltd as a going concern basis for a consideration of Rs 1,094 Crores.