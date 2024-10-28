iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Board Meeting

Jul 26, 2016|09:49:57 AM

Shree Precoated CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Quarter & Half year Ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board meeting for Q4 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

