Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Quarter & Half year Ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board meeting for Q4 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024