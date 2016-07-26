Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.31
-0.34
-5.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.74
-1.16
-0.45
-7.18
Other operating items
Operating
-0.66
-1.47
-0.79
-12.97
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.13
-0.32
Free cash flow
-0.66
-1.47
-1.92
-13.29
Equity raised
-8.34
-164.94
-164.16
-152.64
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.01
-166.42
-166.09
-165.72
No Record Found
