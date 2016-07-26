iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.5
(1550.60%)
Jul 26, 2016|09:49:57 AM

Shree Precoated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

-0.34

-5.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.74

-1.16

-0.45

-7.18

Other operating items

Operating

-0.66

-1.47

-0.79

-12.97

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.13

-0.32

Free cash flow

-0.66

-1.47

-1.92

-13.29

Equity raised

-8.34

-164.94

-164.16

-152.64

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.01

-166.42

-166.09

-165.72

