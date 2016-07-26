Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.69
-5.11
-4.58
-4.08
Net Worth
-1.55
-0.97
-0.44
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.55
-0.97
-0.44
0.05
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.59
-1.03
-0.5
8.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.36
5.36
5.35
5.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.93
-6.38
-5.84
-5.36
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
-1.55
-0.97
-0.43
0.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.