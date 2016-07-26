iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.5
(1550.60%)
Jul 26, 2016|09:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

2.39

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-81.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.6

As % of sales

0

0

0

66.81

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.33

-0.48

-0.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

20.33

Other costs

-0.25

-0.23

-0.45

-6.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

274.03

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.57

-0.93

-6.26

OPM

0

0

0

-261.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.02

Other income

0.55

0.26

0.58

0.5

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

-0.34

-5.78

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

-0.31

-0.34

-5.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

-0.31

-0.34

-5.78

yoy growth (%)

-123.88

-11.32

-93.95

-2.52

NPM

0

0

0

-241.43

Shree Precoated : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Precoated Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.