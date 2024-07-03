iifl-logo-icon 1
NESCO Ltd Share Price

977.2
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:50 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open995
  • Day's High1,002.4
  • 52 Wk High1,081.9
  • Prev. Close995.6
  • Day's Low976.2
  • 52 Wk Low 748.6
  • Turnover (lac)280.49
  • P/E18.67
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value351
  • EPS53.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,885.35
  • Div. Yield0.6
View All Historical Data
NESCO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

995

Prev. Close

995.6

Turnover(Lac.)

280.49

Day's High

1,002.4

Day's Low

976.2

52 Week's High

1,081.9

52 Week's Low

748.6

Book Value

351

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,885.35

P/E

18.67

EPS

53.3

Divi. Yield

0.6

NESCO Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

NESCO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NESCO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.35%

Foreign: 6.34%

Indian: 62.18%

Non-Promoter- 8.01%

Institutions: 8.01%

Non-Institutions: 23.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NESCO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,282.41

1,950.43

1,680.96

1,512.4

Net Worth

2,296.5

1,964.52

1,695.05

1,526.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

337.39

291.09

431.72

303.64

yoy growth (%)

15.9

-32.57

42.18

-0.68

Raw materials

-25.7

-17.02

-18.55

-10.05

As % of sales

7.61

5.84

4.29

3.31

Employee costs

-13.39

-15.99

-19.91

-14.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

226.51

216.34

292.22

235.09

Depreciation

-28.29

-25.72

-22.43

-11.02

Tax paid

-37.28

-43.85

-58.43

-58.4

Working capital

46.85

-5.19

53.57

-72.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.9

-32.57

42.18

-0.68

Op profit growth

18.04

-33.25

29.07

0.79

EBIT growth

4.96

-24.7

23.93

-3.26

Net profit growth

9.69

-26.21

32.31

4.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

546

337.4

291.1

431.73

360.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

546

337.4

291.1

431.73

360.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.26

45.01

64.6

42.55

31.72

View Annually Results

NESCO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NESCO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudha S Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna S Patel

Independent Director

Amrita Chowdhury

Independent Director

MANISH ISHWARLAL PANCHAL

Independent Director

RAMAKRISHNAN RAMAMURTHI

Independent Director

Arun Todarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalini Kamath.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NESCO Ltd

Summary

Nesco Ltd. (formerly New Standard Engineering Co Ltd.) was incorporated on 15 April 1946. Nesco is a diversified Company in four business segments. Nesco IT Park provides space to some of the worlds leading companies. Its Bombay Exhibition Centre is the largest Exhibition Centre in the private sector. Nescos Foods division on the days of exhibitions prepares and serves over 20,000 meals per day. Nescos Indabrator division is a leading manufacturer of surface preparation equipment with facilities in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in licensing premises in IT park building and providing related services, licensing premises in its exhibition and convention incubation centre and providing related services to the clients, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment and hospitality and catering services.Nesco Ltd is a diversified Indian-based company with business interests in the engineering, realty, and services sectors. The companys manufacturing group includes Nesco Engineering and services groups include Bombay Convention & Exhibition Center and NESCO Realty. The company manufactures engineering products, including forging hammers and presses, blowroom lines and high production cards for textile industry, and sucker rod pumps for onshore oil recovery. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Karamsad and Vishnoli in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra.Nesco Engineering provides equipment to Indian Railways, Ordnance Factories, Forging Plants and others. The companys Bom
Company FAQs

What is the NESCO Ltd share price today?

The NESCO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹977.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of NESCO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NESCO Ltd is ₹6885.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NESCO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NESCO Ltd is 18.67 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NESCO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NESCO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NESCO Ltd is ₹748.6 and ₹1081.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NESCO Ltd?

NESCO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.48%, 3 Years at 19.60%, 1 Year at 13.48%, 6 Month at 5.57%, 3 Month at 6.70% and 1 Month at -5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NESCO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NESCO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.54 %
Institutions - 8.02 %
Public - 23.45 %

