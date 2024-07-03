Summary

Nesco Ltd. (formerly New Standard Engineering Co Ltd.) was incorporated on 15 April 1946. Nesco is a diversified Company in four business segments. Nesco IT Park provides space to some of the worlds leading companies. Its Bombay Exhibition Centre is the largest Exhibition Centre in the private sector. Nescos Foods division on the days of exhibitions prepares and serves over 20,000 meals per day. Nescos Indabrator division is a leading manufacturer of surface preparation equipment with facilities in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in licensing premises in IT park building and providing related services, licensing premises in its exhibition and convention incubation centre and providing related services to the clients, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment and hospitality and catering services.Nesco Ltd is a diversified Indian-based company with business interests in the engineering, realty, and services sectors. The companys manufacturing group includes Nesco Engineering and services groups include Bombay Convention & Exhibition Center and NESCO Realty. The company manufactures engineering products, including forging hammers and presses, blowroom lines and high production cards for textile industry, and sucker rod pumps for onshore oil recovery. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Karamsad and Vishnoli in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra.Nesco Engineering provides equipment to Indian Railways, Ordnance Factories, Forging Plants and others. The companys Bom

