SectorRealty
Open₹995
Prev. Close₹995.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹280.49
Day's High₹1,002.4
Day's Low₹976.2
52 Week's High₹1,081.9
52 Week's Low₹748.6
Book Value₹351
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,885.35
P/E18.67
EPS53.3
Divi. Yield0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,282.41
1,950.43
1,680.96
1,512.4
Net Worth
2,296.5
1,964.52
1,695.05
1,526.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
337.39
291.09
431.72
303.64
yoy growth (%)
15.9
-32.57
42.18
-0.68
Raw materials
-25.7
-17.02
-18.55
-10.05
As % of sales
7.61
5.84
4.29
3.31
Employee costs
-13.39
-15.99
-19.91
-14.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
226.51
216.34
292.22
235.09
Depreciation
-28.29
-25.72
-22.43
-11.02
Tax paid
-37.28
-43.85
-58.43
-58.4
Working capital
46.85
-5.19
53.57
-72.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.9
-32.57
42.18
-0.68
Op profit growth
18.04
-33.25
29.07
0.79
EBIT growth
4.96
-24.7
23.93
-3.26
Net profit growth
9.69
-26.21
32.31
4.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
546
337.4
291.1
431.73
360.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
546
337.4
291.1
431.73
360.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.26
45.01
64.6
42.55
31.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudha S Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna S Patel
Independent Director
Amrita Chowdhury
Independent Director
MANISH ISHWARLAL PANCHAL
Independent Director
RAMAKRISHNAN RAMAMURTHI
Independent Director
Arun Todarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalini Kamath.
Reports by NESCO Ltd
Summary
Nesco Ltd. (formerly New Standard Engineering Co Ltd.) was incorporated on 15 April 1946. Nesco is a diversified Company in four business segments. Nesco IT Park provides space to some of the worlds leading companies. Its Bombay Exhibition Centre is the largest Exhibition Centre in the private sector. Nescos Foods division on the days of exhibitions prepares and serves over 20,000 meals per day. Nescos Indabrator division is a leading manufacturer of surface preparation equipment with facilities in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in licensing premises in IT park building and providing related services, licensing premises in its exhibition and convention incubation centre and providing related services to the clients, manufacturing of machines and capital equipment and hospitality and catering services.Nesco Ltd is a diversified Indian-based company with business interests in the engineering, realty, and services sectors. The companys manufacturing group includes Nesco Engineering and services groups include Bombay Convention & Exhibition Center and NESCO Realty. The company manufactures engineering products, including forging hammers and presses, blowroom lines and high production cards for textile industry, and sucker rod pumps for onshore oil recovery. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Karamsad and Vishnoli in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra.Nesco Engineering provides equipment to Indian Railways, Ordnance Factories, Forging Plants and others. The companys Bom
The NESCO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹977.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NESCO Ltd is ₹6885.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NESCO Ltd is 18.67 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NESCO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NESCO Ltd is ₹748.6 and ₹1081.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NESCO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.48%, 3 Years at 19.60%, 1 Year at 13.48%, 6 Month at 5.57%, 3 Month at 6.70% and 1 Month at -5.32%.
