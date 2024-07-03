NESCO Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
489.21
388.77
246.33
216.03
313.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
489.21
388.77
246.33
216.03
313.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.22
42.77
33.02
54.13
29.01
Total Income
563.43
431.53
279.36
270.16
342.99
Total Expenditure
180.44
139.42
89.84
77.91
107.07
PBIDT
382.99
292.12
189.51
192.25
235.91
Interest
13.72
10.61
6.7
5.46
4.12
PBDT
369.27
281.5
182.82
186.79
231.8
Depreciation
42.34
23.57
20.35
19.51
17.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
74.13
57.84
33.47
21.63
37.09
Deferred Tax
-4.81
-5.59
-6.65
12.92
-3.83
Reported Profit After Tax
257.62
205.68
135.65
132.73
180.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
257.62
205.68
135.65
132.73
180.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
257.62
205.68
135.65
132.73
180.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.56
29.19
19.25
18.84
25.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
78.28
75.13
76.93
88.99
75.13
PBDTM(%)
75.48
72.4
74.21
86.46
73.82
PATM(%)
52.66
52.9
55.06
61.44
57.63
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
