NESCO Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
546
337.4
291.1
431.73
360.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
546
337.4
291.1
431.73
360.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.26
45.01
64.6
42.55
31.72
Total Income
609.26
382.41
355.7
474.28
392.66
Total Expenditure
197.29
118.43
105.44
153.53
128.18
PBIDT
411.97
263.99
250.26
320.75
264.48
Interest
12.21
9.22
8.22
6.02
4.71
PBDT
399.76
254.77
242.04
314.72
259.77
Depreciation
32.79
28.31
25.73
22.44
11.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
82.82
41.68
33.68
50.32
72.77
Deferred Tax
-6.49
-4.39
10.17
8.07
-5.3
Reported Profit After Tax
290.64
189.17
172.46
233.89
180.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
290.64
189.17
172.46
233.89
180.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
290.64
189.17
172.46
233.89
180.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.25
26.85
24.48
33.19
25.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
225
150
150
150
125
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
75.45
78.24
85.97
74.29
73.27
PBDTM(%)
73.21
75.5
83.14
72.89
71.97
PATM(%)
53.23
56.06
59.24
54.17
49.98
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
