|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.9
-32.57
34.42
3.12
Op profit growth
17.94
-33.26
27.32
1.79
EBIT growth
4.96
-24.73
22.49
-2.38
Net profit growth
9.69
-26.26
30.87
5.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
64.89
63.77
64.43
68.02
EBIT margin
69.85
77.13
69.09
75.82
Net profit margin
56.06
59.24
54.17
55.64
RoCE
14.25
15.19
24.59
25.39
RoNW
2.93
2.98
4.93
4.79
RoA
2.86
2.91
4.82
4.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.85
24.48
33.19
25.36
Dividend per share
3
3
3
2.3
Cash EPS
22.83
20.82
30.01
23.79
Book value per share
240.95
217.03
192.65
143.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.59
21.54
14.73
21.76
P/CEPS
24.21
25.32
16.29
23.18
P/B
2.29
2.43
2.53
3.84
EV/EBIDTA
14.72
14.81
10.7
15.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
1.76
Tax payout
-16.46
-20.27
-19.97
-24.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.08
28.94
12.98
14.92
Inventory days
8.07
10.04
8.88
14.66
Creditor days
-72.5
-103.65
-52.46
-73.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.56
-27.31
-49.51
-43.5
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.61
-5.84
-4.29
-5.69
Employee costs
-3.97
-5.49
-4.61
-5.67
Other costs
-23.5
-24.87
-26.65
-20.6
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
