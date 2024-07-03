NESCO Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
311.45
300.07
245.93
183.96
153.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
311.45
300.07
245.93
183.96
153.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.37
39.84
23.42
22.1
22.92
Total Income
358.82
339.91
269.35
206.05
176.36
Total Expenditure
116.51
118.84
78.44
61.01
57.41
PBIDT
242.31
221.06
190.91
145.04
118.94
Interest
8.08
4.41
7.8
5
4.22
PBDT
234.23
216.65
183.11
140.04
114.73
Depreciation
28.27
17.48
15.31
14.71
13.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
46.63
46.39
36.43
19.33
22.35
Deferred Tax
-4.54
-2.26
-4.23
3.17
-7.57
Reported Profit After Tax
163.87
155.03
135.6
102.82
86.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
163.87
155.03
135.6
102.82
86.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
163.87
155.03
135.6
102.82
86.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.26
22
19.25
14.59
12.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.8
73.66
77.62
78.84
77.51
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
52.61
51.66
55.13
55.89
56.27
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
