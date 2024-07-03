iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NESCO Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,037
(0.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021

Gross Sales

311.45

300.07

245.93

183.96

153.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

311.45

300.07

245.93

183.96

153.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.37

39.84

23.42

22.1

22.92

Total Income

358.82

339.91

269.35

206.05

176.36

Total Expenditure

116.51

118.84

78.44

61.01

57.41

PBIDT

242.31

221.06

190.91

145.04

118.94

Interest

8.08

4.41

7.8

5

4.22

PBDT

234.23

216.65

183.11

140.04

114.73

Depreciation

28.27

17.48

15.31

14.71

13.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

46.63

46.39

36.43

19.33

22.35

Deferred Tax

-4.54

-2.26

-4.23

3.17

-7.57

Reported Profit After Tax

163.87

155.03

135.6

102.82

86.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

163.87

155.03

135.6

102.82

86.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

163.87

155.03

135.6

102.82

86.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

23.26

22

19.25

14.59

12.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

77.8

73.66

77.62

78.84

77.51

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

52.61

51.66

55.13

55.89

56.27

NESCO: Related NEWS

NESCO Secures ₹225 Crore Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Project

NESCO Secures ₹225 Crore Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|11:35 AM

The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NESCO Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.