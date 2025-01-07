NESCO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,282.41
1,950.43
1,680.96
1,512.4
Net Worth
2,296.5
1,964.52
1,695.05
1,526.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.41
0.55
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.17
31.46
40.14
38.77
Total Liabilities
2,325.93
1,996.39
1,735.74
1,565.26
Fixed Assets
919.24
889.72
928.77
809.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,494.28
1,161
846.53
810.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.16
6.58
8.75
2.9
Networking Capital
-124.66
-78.65
-54.83
-63.47
Inventories
13.56
11.73
7.52
7.35
Inventory Days
8.13
9.21
Sundry Debtors
12.13
22.62
18.63
29.6
Debtor Days
20.15
37.11
Other Current Assets
183.19
159.74
161.02
156.26
Sundry Creditors
-19.76
-16.98
-12.59
-10.59
Creditor Days
13.61
13.27
Other Current Liabilities
-313.78
-255.76
-229.41
-246.09
Cash
27.9
17.75
6.51
5.83
Total Assets
2,325.92
1,996.4
1,735.73
1,565.26
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
