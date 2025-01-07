iifl-logo-icon 1
NESCO Ltd Balance Sheet

982.05
(-1.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,282.41

1,950.43

1,680.96

1,512.4

Net Worth

2,296.5

1,964.52

1,695.05

1,526.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0.26

0.41

0.55

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.17

31.46

40.14

38.77

Total Liabilities

2,325.93

1,996.39

1,735.74

1,565.26

Fixed Assets

919.24

889.72

928.77

809.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,494.28

1,161

846.53

810.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.16

6.58

8.75

2.9

Networking Capital

-124.66

-78.65

-54.83

-63.47

Inventories

13.56

11.73

7.52

7.35

Inventory Days

8.13

9.21

Sundry Debtors

12.13

22.62

18.63

29.6

Debtor Days

20.15

37.11

Other Current Assets

183.19

159.74

161.02

156.26

Sundry Creditors

-19.76

-16.98

-12.59

-10.59

Creditor Days

13.61

13.27

Other Current Liabilities

-313.78

-255.76

-229.41

-246.09

Cash

27.9

17.75

6.51

5.83

Total Assets

2,325.92

1,996.4

1,735.73

1,565.26

NESCO : related Articles

NESCO Secures ₹225 Crore Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Project

NESCO Secures ₹225 Crore Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Project

7 Jan 2025|11:35 AM

The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.

Read More

