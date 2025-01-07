iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NESCO Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,028.8
(3.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NESCO Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

337.39

291.09

431.72

303.64

yoy growth (%)

15.9

-32.57

42.18

-0.68

Raw materials

-25.7

-17.02

-18.55

-10.05

As % of sales

7.61

5.84

4.29

3.31

Employee costs

-13.39

-15.99

-19.91

-14.54

As % of sales

3.97

5.49

4.61

4.78

Other costs

-79.03

-72.34

-114.96

-63.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.42

24.85

26.62

20.89

Operating profit

219.25

185.73

278.29

215.6

OPM

64.98

63.8

64.46

71

Depreciation

-28.29

-25.72

-22.43

-11.02

Interest expense

-9.21

-8.21

-6.02

-5.54

Other income

44.76

64.56

42.39

36.06

Profit before tax

226.51

216.34

292.22

235.09

Taxes

-37.28

-43.85

-58.43

-58.4

Tax rate

-16.46

-20.26

-19.99

-24.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

189.22

172.49

233.79

176.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

189.22

172.49

233.79

176.69

yoy growth (%)

9.69

-26.21

32.31

4.29

NPM

56.08

59.25

54.15

58.19

NESCO : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NESCO Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.