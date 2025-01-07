Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
337.39
291.09
431.72
303.64
yoy growth (%)
15.9
-32.57
42.18
-0.68
Raw materials
-25.7
-17.02
-18.55
-10.05
As % of sales
7.61
5.84
4.29
3.31
Employee costs
-13.39
-15.99
-19.91
-14.54
As % of sales
3.97
5.49
4.61
4.78
Other costs
-79.03
-72.34
-114.96
-63.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.42
24.85
26.62
20.89
Operating profit
219.25
185.73
278.29
215.6
OPM
64.98
63.8
64.46
71
Depreciation
-28.29
-25.72
-22.43
-11.02
Interest expense
-9.21
-8.21
-6.02
-5.54
Other income
44.76
64.56
42.39
36.06
Profit before tax
226.51
216.34
292.22
235.09
Taxes
-37.28
-43.85
-58.43
-58.4
Tax rate
-16.46
-20.26
-19.99
-24.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
189.22
172.49
233.79
176.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
189.22
172.49
233.79
176.69
yoy growth (%)
9.69
-26.21
32.31
4.29
NPM
56.08
59.25
54.15
58.19
