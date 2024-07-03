NESCO Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
177.76
174.85
136.59
157.24
142.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.76
174.85
136.59
157.24
142.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.85
22.76
24.61
20.35
19.35
Total Income
204.61
197.62
161.2
177.58
162.18
Total Expenditure
63.93
65.93
50.59
57.78
60.97
PBIDT
140.68
131.69
110.62
119.8
101.21
Interest
5.64
5.05
3.03
1.6
2.81
PBDT
135.04
126.64
107.59
118.21
98.4
Depreciation
14.07
14.24
14.03
9.22
8.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.5
25.87
20.76
24.98
21.42
Deferred Tax
-0.27
-1.26
-3.28
-0.9
-1.36
Reported Profit After Tax
93.75
87.8
76.08
84.91
70.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.75
87.8
76.08
84.91
70.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.75
87.8
76.08
84.91
70.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.3
12.46
10.8
12.06
9.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
79.14
75.31
80.98
76.18
70.86
PBDTM(%)
75.96
72.42
78.76
75.17
68.89
PATM(%)
52.73
50.21
55.69
54
49.06
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
