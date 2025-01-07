|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting amendment of MOA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2024 Updation in intimation of minutes. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.