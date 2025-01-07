iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting amendment of MOA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2024 Updation in intimation of minutes. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
NESCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

NESCO: Related News

NESCO Secures ₹225 Crore Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Project

7 Jan 2025|11:35 AM

The project comprises the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) in the South Zone.

