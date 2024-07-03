iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alembic Ltd Share Price

128.08
(-5.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135
  • Day's High136.99
  • 52 Wk High169
  • Prev. Close136.22
  • Day's Low127.32
  • 52 Wk Low 78.1
  • Turnover (lac)862.26
  • P/E27.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value35.13
  • EPS4.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,288.86
  • Div. Yield1.76
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alembic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

135

Prev. Close

136.22

Turnover(Lac.)

862.26

Day's High

136.99

Day's Low

127.32

52 Week's High

169

52 Week's Low

78.1

Book Value

35.13

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,288.86

P/E

27.88

EPS

4.88

Divi. Yield

1.76

Alembic Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.4

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Alembic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alembic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.88%

Non-Promoter- 2.05%

Institutions: 2.05%

Non-Institutions: 27.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alembic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.36

51.36

51.36

51.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

757.4

777.63

962.49

775.46

Net Worth

808.76

828.99

1,013.85

826.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.3

73.68

125.29

147.16

yoy growth (%)

-1.88

-41.18

-14.85

15.39

Raw materials

-9.38

-31.43

-47.95

-42.15

As % of sales

12.97

42.65

38.27

28.64

Employee costs

-22.59

-20.78

-20.74

-22.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.51

93.68

44.17

32.44

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.22

-3.77

-5.08

Tax paid

-3.15

-0.13

-2.39

0.85

Working capital

-37.75

55.84

-10.43

-55.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.88

-41.18

-14.85

15.39

Op profit growth

188.45

-66.5

65.31

9.72

EBIT growth

-82.13

111.89

36.02

13.73

Net profit growth

-85.71

123.92

51.98

11.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

157.49

127.24

78.22

73.52

73.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

157.49

127.24

78.22

73.52

73.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.77

64.26

89.18

10.27

93.4

View Annually Results

Alembic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alembic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chirayu R Amin

Managing Director & CEO

Malika C Amin

Non Executive Director

Udit Amin

Non Executive Director

Abhijit Joshi

Independent Director

Sameer Khera

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Drigesh Mittal

Independent Director

Rati Desai

Independent Director

Mayank Amin

Independent Director

Girish Hirode

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alembic Ltd

Summary

Alembic Limited is one of the Indias most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. The Company operates primarily in three lines of business, manufacture of Bulk Drugs, Real Estate and Power Generation through Windmills and Co-gen Power Plant which is presently used for captive consumption for the operation of the Bulk Drugs Manufacturing plant at Vadodara. The Company is dealing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Business and Real Estate Business.The company manufacture pharmaceuticals and chemicals, bulk drugs (penicillin and other antibiotics) and formulations. It works manufacturing facilities at Vadodara in Gujarat and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Alembic Limited was incorporated in year 1907 with the name Alembic Chemical Works Company Limited in Vadodara to manufacture tinctures and alcohol. They started to manufacture cough syrup, vitamins, tonics and sulphur durgs in 1940. In 1961, they inaugurated the Pencillin Palnt. In 1968, they started to manufacture Streptomycin.In the 1971, they manufactured Erythromycin using expertise from Eli Lilly, USA and in the year 1972, they launched Althrocin, a brand of Erythromycin. In year 1997, Althrocin become top selling brand in India. In the year 2001, they started to manufacture Cephalosporin C. In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company named Alembic Europe Pvt Ltd in UK.In the year 2005, the company has launched ZERO, a new generation,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alembic Ltd share price today?

The Alembic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alembic Ltd is ₹3288.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alembic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alembic Ltd is 27.88 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alembic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alembic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alembic Ltd is ₹78.1 and ₹169 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alembic Ltd?

Alembic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.84%, 3 Years at 8.13%, 1 Year at 46.00%, 6 Month at 17.42%, 3 Month at -3.97% and 1 Month at 0.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alembic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alembic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.88 %
Institutions - 2.06 %
Public - 27.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alembic Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.