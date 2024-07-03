Summary

Alembic Limited is one of the Indias most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. The Company operates primarily in three lines of business, manufacture of Bulk Drugs, Real Estate and Power Generation through Windmills and Co-gen Power Plant which is presently used for captive consumption for the operation of the Bulk Drugs Manufacturing plant at Vadodara. The Company is dealing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Business and Real Estate Business.The company manufacture pharmaceuticals and chemicals, bulk drugs (penicillin and other antibiotics) and formulations. It works manufacturing facilities at Vadodara in Gujarat and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Alembic Limited was incorporated in year 1907 with the name Alembic Chemical Works Company Limited in Vadodara to manufacture tinctures and alcohol. They started to manufacture cough syrup, vitamins, tonics and sulphur durgs in 1940. In 1961, they inaugurated the Pencillin Palnt. In 1968, they started to manufacture Streptomycin.In the 1971, they manufactured Erythromycin using expertise from Eli Lilly, USA and in the year 1972, they launched Althrocin, a brand of Erythromycin. In year 1997, Althrocin become top selling brand in India. In the year 2001, they started to manufacture Cephalosporin C. In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company named Alembic Europe Pvt Ltd in UK.In the year 2005, the company has launched ZERO, a new generation,

