SectorRealty
Open₹135
Prev. Close₹136.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹862.26
Day's High₹136.99
Day's Low₹127.32
52 Week's High₹169
52 Week's Low₹78.1
Book Value₹35.13
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,288.86
P/E27.88
EPS4.88
Divi. Yield1.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.36
51.36
51.36
51.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
757.4
777.63
962.49
775.46
Net Worth
808.76
828.99
1,013.85
826.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.3
73.68
125.29
147.16
yoy growth (%)
-1.88
-41.18
-14.85
15.39
Raw materials
-9.38
-31.43
-47.95
-42.15
As % of sales
12.97
42.65
38.27
28.64
Employee costs
-22.59
-20.78
-20.74
-22.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.51
93.68
44.17
32.44
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.22
-3.77
-5.08
Tax paid
-3.15
-0.13
-2.39
0.85
Working capital
-37.75
55.84
-10.43
-55.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.88
-41.18
-14.85
15.39
Op profit growth
188.45
-66.5
65.31
9.72
EBIT growth
-82.13
111.89
36.02
13.73
Net profit growth
-85.71
123.92
51.98
11.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
157.49
127.24
78.22
73.52
73.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
157.49
127.24
78.22
73.52
73.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.77
64.26
89.18
10.27
93.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chirayu R Amin
Managing Director & CEO
Malika C Amin
Non Executive Director
Udit Amin
Non Executive Director
Abhijit Joshi
Independent Director
Sameer Khera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Drigesh Mittal
Independent Director
Rati Desai
Independent Director
Mayank Amin
Independent Director
Girish Hirode
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alembic Ltd
Summary
Alembic Limited is one of the Indias most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. The Company operates primarily in three lines of business, manufacture of Bulk Drugs, Real Estate and Power Generation through Windmills and Co-gen Power Plant which is presently used for captive consumption for the operation of the Bulk Drugs Manufacturing plant at Vadodara. The Company is dealing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Business and Real Estate Business.The company manufacture pharmaceuticals and chemicals, bulk drugs (penicillin and other antibiotics) and formulations. It works manufacturing facilities at Vadodara in Gujarat and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Alembic Limited was incorporated in year 1907 with the name Alembic Chemical Works Company Limited in Vadodara to manufacture tinctures and alcohol. They started to manufacture cough syrup, vitamins, tonics and sulphur durgs in 1940. In 1961, they inaugurated the Pencillin Palnt. In 1968, they started to manufacture Streptomycin.In the 1971, they manufactured Erythromycin using expertise from Eli Lilly, USA and in the year 1972, they launched Althrocin, a brand of Erythromycin. In year 1997, Althrocin become top selling brand in India. In the year 2001, they started to manufacture Cephalosporin C. In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company named Alembic Europe Pvt Ltd in UK.In the year 2005, the company has launched ZERO, a new generation,
The Alembic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alembic Ltd is ₹3288.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alembic Ltd is 27.88 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alembic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alembic Ltd is ₹78.1 and ₹169 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alembic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.84%, 3 Years at 8.13%, 1 Year at 46.00%, 6 Month at 17.42%, 3 Month at -3.97% and 1 Month at 0.60%.
