Alembic Ltd Summary

Alembic Limited is one of the Indias most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. The Company operates primarily in three lines of business, manufacture of Bulk Drugs, Real Estate and Power Generation through Windmills and Co-gen Power Plant which is presently used for captive consumption for the operation of the Bulk Drugs Manufacturing plant at Vadodara. The Company is dealing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Business and Real Estate Business.The company manufacture pharmaceuticals and chemicals, bulk drugs (penicillin and other antibiotics) and formulations. It works manufacturing facilities at Vadodara in Gujarat and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Alembic Limited was incorporated in year 1907 with the name Alembic Chemical Works Company Limited in Vadodara to manufacture tinctures and alcohol. They started to manufacture cough syrup, vitamins, tonics and sulphur durgs in 1940. In 1961, they inaugurated the Pencillin Palnt. In 1968, they started to manufacture Streptomycin.In the 1971, they manufactured Erythromycin using expertise from Eli Lilly, USA and in the year 1972, they launched Althrocin, a brand of Erythromycin. In year 1997, Althrocin become top selling brand in India. In the year 2001, they started to manufacture Cephalosporin C. In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company named Alembic Europe Pvt Ltd in UK.In the year 2005, the company has launched ZERO, a new generation, no calories, Sucralose Based Sugar Substitute which gave entry for the company into the high-growth lifestyle OTC product segment. In May 2005, the generic alliances and API division were merged to form an independent SBU.The company has set up a formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh with a production capacity 900 million tablets and 600 million liquid oral bottles annually. During the year 2005-06, the company has increased the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules and Oral Preparation & Ointments by 595 Million Nos and 720 MT respectively.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired API Plant at Karakhadi in Vadodara. In the year 2007, the company acquired the Non-Oncology Business of Dabur Pharma Ltd. Also in the same year, they entered into a licensing agreement for its Novel Drug Delivery Platform for Keppra XR with UCB Belgium. During the year 2007-08, the company acquired the API manufacturing facility of Nirayu Pvt Ltd at Panelav near Vododara.The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Alembic Global Holding SA in Neuchatel, Switzerland in 2009. The Pharmaceutical Undertaking of the Company demerged and the same got transferred to Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited with effect from Appointed date i.e. 1st April, 2010. The maiden real estate project -Samsara was completed in 2014. The Company launched second real estate project, VEDA in 2015-16. It further launched two APIs in 2017. During year 2017-18, Alembic City Limited (formerly known as Alembic Exports Limited) became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.During 2018-19, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement comprising of transfer and vesting of the Identified Real Estate Undertaking of Alembic Limited (the Company / the First Demerged Company) into Shreno Limited (the First Transferee Company/ the Second Demerged Company) and transfer and vesting of Engineering Division and Investment Division of Shreno Limited into Nirayu Private Limited (the Second Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders with effect from the Appointed Date i.e. 1st November, 2018 was sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 26th July, 2019. Accordingly, Scheme was made effective from 26th July, 2019.The Company launched a residential project VEDA - II during 2020.