|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the advance notice of AGM published in Indian Express (English Edition) and Financial Express (Gujarati Edition - vernacular language) on 14th June, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the notice of 117th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
