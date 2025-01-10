Alembic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.36
51.36
51.36
51.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
757.4
777.63
962.49
775.46
Net Worth
808.76
828.99
1,013.85
826.82
Minority Interest
Debt
9.15
0
0
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.59
41.79
64.57
49.66
Total Liabilities
854.5
870.78
1,078.42
876.76
Fixed Assets
366.93
318.28
293.92
266.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
410.64
502.66
725.98
581.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.42
7
4.15
3.08
Networking Capital
70.32
41.02
52.78
19.07
Inventories
92.6
88.61
86.87
54.28
Inventory Days
274.02
Sundry Debtors
17.4
22.68
14.9
13.1
Debtor Days
66.13
Other Current Assets
56.11
14.1
20.93
14.46
Sundry Creditors
-30.41
-17.2
-19.12
-17.34
Creditor Days
87.53
Other Current Liabilities
-65.38
-67.17
-50.8
-45.43
Cash
2.19
1.79
1.59
6.46
Total Assets
854.5
870.75
1,078.42
876.75
