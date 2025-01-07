iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alembic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.13
(4.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alembic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.3

73.68

125.29

147.16

yoy growth (%)

-1.88

-41.18

-14.85

15.39

Raw materials

-9.38

-31.43

-47.95

-42.15

As % of sales

12.97

42.65

38.27

28.64

Employee costs

-22.59

-20.78

-20.74

-22.83

As % of sales

31.25

28.21

16.55

15.51

Other costs

-29.59

-17.75

-45.49

-75.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.93

24.08

36.31

51.27

Operating profit

10.72

3.71

11.1

6.71

OPM

14.83

5.04

8.86

4.56

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.22

-3.77

-5.08

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.27

-0.16

-0.15

Other income

9.96

93.46

37.01

30.96

Profit before tax

16.51

93.68

44.17

32.44

Taxes

-3.15

-0.13

-2.39

0.85

Tax rate

-19.09

-0.13

-5.42

2.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.36

93.55

41.77

33.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-5.81

Net profit

13.36

93.55

41.77

27.48

yoy growth (%)

-85.71

123.92

51.98

11.19

NPM

18.48

126.95

33.34

18.67

Alembic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alembic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.