|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.3
73.68
125.29
147.16
yoy growth (%)
-1.88
-41.18
-14.85
15.39
Raw materials
-9.38
-31.43
-47.95
-42.15
As % of sales
12.97
42.65
38.27
28.64
Employee costs
-22.59
-20.78
-20.74
-22.83
As % of sales
31.25
28.21
16.55
15.51
Other costs
-29.59
-17.75
-45.49
-75.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.93
24.08
36.31
51.27
Operating profit
10.72
3.71
11.1
6.71
OPM
14.83
5.04
8.86
4.56
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.22
-3.77
-5.08
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.27
-0.16
-0.15
Other income
9.96
93.46
37.01
30.96
Profit before tax
16.51
93.68
44.17
32.44
Taxes
-3.15
-0.13
-2.39
0.85
Tax rate
-19.09
-0.13
-5.42
2.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.36
93.55
41.77
33.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-5.81
Net profit
13.36
93.55
41.77
27.48
yoy growth (%)
-85.71
123.92
51.98
11.19
NPM
18.48
126.95
33.34
18.67
