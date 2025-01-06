Alembic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.51
93.68
44.17
32.44
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.22
-3.77
-5.08
Tax paid
-3.15
-0.13
-2.39
0.85
Working capital
-37.75
55.84
-10.43
-55.94
Other operating items
Operating
-28.29
146.16
27.57
-27.72
Capital expenditure
39.96
51.85
9.24
-189.03
Free cash flow
11.66
198.01
36.81
-216.75
Equity raised
1,193.83
731.41
673.15
587.09
Investing
383.88
-78.52
87.29
38.56
Financing
0.28
0
0
8.71
Dividends paid
0
0
5.34
5.34
Net in cash
1,589.65
850.91
802.59
422.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.