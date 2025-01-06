iifl-logo-icon 1
Alembic Ltd Cash Flow Statement

128.08
(-5.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Alembic Ltd

Alembic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.51

93.68

44.17

32.44

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.22

-3.77

-5.08

Tax paid

-3.15

-0.13

-2.39

0.85

Working capital

-37.75

55.84

-10.43

-55.94

Other operating items

Operating

-28.29

146.16

27.57

-27.72

Capital expenditure

39.96

51.85

9.24

-189.03

Free cash flow

11.66

198.01

36.81

-216.75

Equity raised

1,193.83

731.41

673.15

587.09

Investing

383.88

-78.52

87.29

38.56

Financing

0.28

0

0

8.71

Dividends paid

0

0

5.34

5.34

Net in cash

1,589.65

850.91

802.59

422.94

