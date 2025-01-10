TO THE MEMBERS OF ALEMBIC LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Alembic Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 * March, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No.36 (B)(d)(ii) to the standalone financial statement regarding the status of disputed liability related to pending electricity duty matter. The said note describes the status of provision made by the company towards total principal amount being 2,052.13 lakhs for the disputed matter(s) filed against State of Gujarat, Collector of Electricity Duty & others. The interest amount thereon is not ascertainable and is disclosed as contingent liability. Further, the Company has deposited 3,500 lakhs with the Honble Supreme Court on 26th May, 2023 and the appeal filed by the Company has been admitted.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Litigations, Provisions and contingent liabilities Our Audit procedures included the following: The Company has several litigations which also include matters under dispute which involves significant management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. Refer Note 26 and 36(B) to the Standalone Financial Statements. As part of the audit process, we obtained from the management details of matters under disputes including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations. We also performed the following audit procedures: • Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations and open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and process followed to decide provisioning or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities; • Discussed with Companys legal team and taxation team for sufficient understanding of on-going and potential legal matters impacting the Company; • We also involved our internal tax experts to evaluate the managements underlying judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexures to that Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so;

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section I43(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and board of directors ;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit;

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards;

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No.36(B) to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement;

v. The final dividend paid by the company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 36 (X) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For CNK & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036

Himanshu Kishnadwala

Partner

Membership No.037391

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13th May, 2024

UDIN: 24037391BKBOHU8570

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. a) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”) are not applicable to the Company;

b) The Company has formulated a phased programme for physical verification of fixed assets, designed to cover all items over a period of three years. According to the programme, the company has during the year, physically verified the relevant assets. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date;

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year;

e) The Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Hence the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company;

II. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. Considering the size of the Company, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the procedures are adequate. No discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

(b) The Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks or financial institutions exceeding 5 crores during the year and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are generally in agreement with the books of accounts and no material discrepancy was observed;

III. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The company has provided Corporate Guarantee for its wholly owned subsidiary with aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 103.69 lakhs whose balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date is 159.36 lakhs.

Further, as informed to us, the company has given advance in the nature of loan to one of its related party with aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 489.72 lakhs whose balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date is Nil;

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) The repayment of principal and payment of interest is as stipulated and the same are regular;

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loan, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days;

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

IV The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans granted, investment made, and guarantee and securities provided, as applicable;

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it;

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding, as on 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) Details of statutory dues referred to above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amounts (Rs.) Period to which the amounts relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 80,16,782 2000-01 Joint commissioner Appeals Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 14,42,264 2011-12 Joint commissioner Appeals Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 17,30,797 2012-13 Joint commissioner Appeals Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax (Including interest and penalty thereon) 6,37,39,636 2014-16 Supreme court

VIII. The Company has no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

IX. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The company has utilised the fund of term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) We report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) We report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

X. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable;

XI. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year;

XII. The Company is not a nidhi company and hence the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

XIII. The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

XIV. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit; issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

XV. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable;

XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable;

(b) In our opinion and as represented by the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

XVII. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

XX. (a) The company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act for other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year;

(b) The company has not spent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For CNK & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036

Himanshu Kishnadwala

Partner

Membership No.037391

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13th May, 2024

UDIN: 24037391BKBOHU8570

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ALEMBIC LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors of the company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013;

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects;

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error;

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting;

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements;

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate;

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For CNK & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036

Himanshu Kishnadwala

Partner

Membership No.037391

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13th May, 2024

UDIN: 24037391BKBOHU8570