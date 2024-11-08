iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alembic Ltd Board Meeting

125.41
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:34:58 AM

Alembic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024: We enclose herewith the following: a) Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. c) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors on the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 4:00 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:45 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20243 May 2024
ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. To recommend dividend on Equity share if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith intimation for re-appointment of Mrs. Rati Desai as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. We enclose herewith the following: a) Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. b) Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. c) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors on the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 4:00 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Alembic: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alembic Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.