Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024: We enclose herewith the following: a) Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. c) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors on the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 4:00 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:45 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 3 May 2024

ALEMBIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. To recommend dividend on Equity share if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th May, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith intimation for re-appointment of Mrs. Rati Desai as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024