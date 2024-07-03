iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Superstructures Ltd Share Price

533
(0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:54 PM

  • Open533.3
  • Day's High546.8
  • 52 Wk High537
  • Prev. Close529.95
  • Day's Low523.15
  • 52 Wk Low 263
  • Turnover (lac)608.83
  • P/E212.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.36
  • EPS2.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,193.83
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arihant Superstructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

533.3

Prev. Close

529.95

Turnover(Lac.)

608.83

Day's High

546.8

Day's Low

523.15

52 Week's High

537

52 Week's Low

263

Book Value

49.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,193.83

P/E

212.28

EPS

2.5

Divi. Yield

0.23

Arihant Superstructures Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

Arihant Superstructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arihant Superstructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arihant Superstructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.57

41.16

41.16

41.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.61

135.14

116.65

77.21

Net Worth

208.18

176.3

157.81

118.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.43

58.73

105.06

128.79

yoy growth (%)

79.51

-44.09

-18.42

55.02

Raw materials

-20.87

-8.74

-8.37

21.14

As % of sales

19.79

14.89

7.96

16.41

Employee costs

-3.05

-3.36

-6.68

-3.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.86

-1.43

15.81

40.28

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.79

-0.62

-0.58

Tax paid

0.03

0.01

-5.47

-13.66

Working capital

-46.23

-16.95

20.76

48.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.51

-44.09

-18.42

55.02

Op profit growth

172.27

-77.82

-55.26

85.26

EBIT growth

116.23

-71.82

-53.8

66.75

Net profit growth

-375.59

-113.68

-61.15

55.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

510.05

389.44

330.94

270.13

233.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

510.05

389.44

330.94

270.13

233.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.23

2.28

1.6

2.14

4.67

View Annually Results

Arihant Superstructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arihant Superstructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Chajjer

Whole-time Director

Nimish Shah

Independent Director

Raj Narain Bhardwaj

Whole-time Director

Parth Chhajer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshni Lakhani

Independent Director

Pramod Deshpande

Additional Director

Vijay Satvir

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihant Superstructures Ltd

Summary

Arihant Superstructures Ltd was founded in the year 1999. The company has inherited its unshakable values form Chhajer Group. Led under the guidance of the Company Promoter, Mr. Ashok Chhajer, the group has met real estate demands if the age by continuosly delivering concrete pinnacles of spatial splendour. The company is the member of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai & MCHI and now we are ISO 9001-2008 certified.The company has played a major role in transforming the skyline of Navi Mumbai with epitomes of verve. It has a glorious clientele, a network of investors & financers, efficient supply chain and banker relations. With an uncompromising attitude in terms of quality control procedures, checks at all levels from building materials and construction methodologies to qualtiy of skilled manpower, it has consistently aimed to create a benchmark in real estate industry.During the year 2010-11, the Company launched 3 residential projects in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan following Arihant Adita, Arihant Ayati and Arihant Agrima. Adeshwar Realty Private Limited became a 100% subsidiary of the Company in 2011.In 2011-12, it launched Arihant Abhilasha, Arihant Arham and Arihant Amodini in Navi Mumbai. Arihant Gruhnirman Private Limited became a subsidiary of the Company in 2012. It launched 2 new projects, Aloki and Anshula in 2015. In 2016-17, Adeshwar Realty Private Limited (ARPL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from August 22, 2
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arihant Superstructures Ltd share price today?

The Arihant Superstructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹533 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is ₹2193.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihant Superstructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is 212.28 and 10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Superstructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is ₹263 and ₹537 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arihant Superstructures Ltd?

Arihant Superstructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.80%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 79.67%, 6 Month at 53.54%, 3 Month at 30.53% and 1 Month at 33.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihant Superstructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.71 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.27 %

