Summary

Arihant Superstructures Ltd was founded in the year 1999. The company has inherited its unshakable values form Chhajer Group. Led under the guidance of the Company Promoter, Mr. Ashok Chhajer, the group has met real estate demands if the age by continuosly delivering concrete pinnacles of spatial splendour. The company is the member of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai & MCHI and now we are ISO 9001-2008 certified.The company has played a major role in transforming the skyline of Navi Mumbai with epitomes of verve. It has a glorious clientele, a network of investors & financers, efficient supply chain and banker relations. With an uncompromising attitude in terms of quality control procedures, checks at all levels from building materials and construction methodologies to qualtiy of skilled manpower, it has consistently aimed to create a benchmark in real estate industry.During the year 2010-11, the Company launched 3 residential projects in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan following Arihant Adita, Arihant Ayati and Arihant Agrima. Adeshwar Realty Private Limited became a 100% subsidiary of the Company in 2011.In 2011-12, it launched Arihant Abhilasha, Arihant Arham and Arihant Amodini in Navi Mumbai. Arihant Gruhnirman Private Limited became a subsidiary of the Company in 2012. It launched 2 new projects, Aloki and Anshula in 2015. In 2016-17, Adeshwar Realty Private Limited (ARPL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from August 22, 2

