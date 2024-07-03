Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹533.3
Prev. Close₹529.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹608.83
Day's High₹546.8
Day's Low₹523.15
52 Week's High₹537
52 Week's Low₹263
Book Value₹49.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,193.83
P/E212.28
EPS2.5
Divi. Yield0.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.57
41.16
41.16
41.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.61
135.14
116.65
77.21
Net Worth
208.18
176.3
157.81
118.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.43
58.73
105.06
128.79
yoy growth (%)
79.51
-44.09
-18.42
55.02
Raw materials
-20.87
-8.74
-8.37
21.14
As % of sales
19.79
14.89
7.96
16.41
Employee costs
-3.05
-3.36
-6.68
-3.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.86
-1.43
15.81
40.28
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.79
-0.62
-0.58
Tax paid
0.03
0.01
-5.47
-13.66
Working capital
-46.23
-16.95
20.76
48.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.51
-44.09
-18.42
55.02
Op profit growth
172.27
-77.82
-55.26
85.26
EBIT growth
116.23
-71.82
-53.8
66.75
Net profit growth
-375.59
-113.68
-61.15
55.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
510.05
389.44
330.94
270.13
233.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
510.05
389.44
330.94
270.13
233.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.23
2.28
1.6
2.14
4.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Chajjer
Whole-time Director
Nimish Shah
Independent Director
Raj Narain Bhardwaj
Whole-time Director
Parth Chhajer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshni Lakhani
Independent Director
Pramod Deshpande
Additional Director
Vijay Satvir
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arihant Superstructures Ltd
Summary
Arihant Superstructures Ltd was founded in the year 1999. The company has inherited its unshakable values form Chhajer Group. Led under the guidance of the Company Promoter, Mr. Ashok Chhajer, the group has met real estate demands if the age by continuosly delivering concrete pinnacles of spatial splendour. The company is the member of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai & MCHI and now we are ISO 9001-2008 certified.The company has played a major role in transforming the skyline of Navi Mumbai with epitomes of verve. It has a glorious clientele, a network of investors & financers, efficient supply chain and banker relations. With an uncompromising attitude in terms of quality control procedures, checks at all levels from building materials and construction methodologies to qualtiy of skilled manpower, it has consistently aimed to create a benchmark in real estate industry.During the year 2010-11, the Company launched 3 residential projects in Jodhpur city of Rajasthan following Arihant Adita, Arihant Ayati and Arihant Agrima. Adeshwar Realty Private Limited became a 100% subsidiary of the Company in 2011.In 2011-12, it launched Arihant Abhilasha, Arihant Arham and Arihant Amodini in Navi Mumbai. Arihant Gruhnirman Private Limited became a subsidiary of the Company in 2012. It launched 2 new projects, Aloki and Anshula in 2015. In 2016-17, Adeshwar Realty Private Limited (ARPL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company effective from August 22, 2
Read More
The Arihant Superstructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹533 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is ₹2193.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is 212.28 and 10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Superstructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Superstructures Ltd is ₹263 and ₹537 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arihant Superstructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.80%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 79.67%, 6 Month at 53.54%, 3 Month at 30.53% and 1 Month at 33.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.