|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.94
26.13
50.97
13.41
Op profit growth
11.59
-31.52
83.54
38.61
EBIT growth
5.52
-28
83.53
35.53
Net profit growth
98.73
-82.87
77.58
82.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.77
18.46
34.02
27.98
EBIT margin
17.81
19.57
34.28
28.2
Net profit margin
4.13
2.41
17.76
15.1
RoCE
9.69
10.01
18.81
13.61
RoNW
2.1
1.16
8.43
6.47
RoA
0.56
0.3
2.43
1.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.82
2.67
8.73
4.93
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0.9
Cash EPS
2.21
0.87
7.72
4.22
Book value per share
33.69
30.79
27.62
19.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.25
8.03
13.61
15.82
P/CEPS
15.93
24.63
15.39
18.45
P/B
1.04
0.69
4.3
3.96
EV/EBIDTA
8.55
9.72
11.43
14.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
12.54
24.08
Tax payout
-21.4
-29.06
-32.5
-33.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.29
53.78
42.35
23.47
Inventory days
501.77
574.31
570.34
621.03
Creditor days
-95.19
-88.82
-67.12
-49.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.71
-1.51
-6.25
-9.47
Net debt / equity
2.04
2.96
2.17
2.54
Net debt / op. profit
5.9
8.71
3.92
6.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.58
-14.46
61.37
38.79
Employee costs
-4.41
-5.19
-4.62
-6.48
Other costs
-66.23
-61.87
-122.72
-104.32
