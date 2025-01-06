iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Superstructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

531.15
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Arihant Super. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.86

-1.43

15.81

40.28

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.79

-0.62

-0.58

Tax paid

0.03

0.01

-5.47

-13.66

Working capital

-46.23

-16.95

20.76

48.77

Other operating items

Operating

-43.06

-19.16

30.47

74.8

Capital expenditure

0.32

2.75

-0.61

0.6

Free cash flow

-42.74

-16.41

29.86

75.4

Equity raised

144.66

151.65

147.81

105.32

Investing

-0.14

0

0

-5.01

Financing

68.55

84.14

43.64

45.68

Dividends paid

0

0

2.05

4.11

Net in cash

170.33

219.38

223.38

225.52

