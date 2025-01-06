Arihant Superstructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.86
-1.43
15.81
40.28
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.79
-0.62
-0.58
Tax paid
0.03
0.01
-5.47
-13.66
Working capital
-46.23
-16.95
20.76
48.77
Other operating items
Operating
-43.06
-19.16
30.47
74.8
Capital expenditure
0.32
2.75
-0.61
0.6
Free cash flow
-42.74
-16.41
29.86
75.4
Equity raised
144.66
151.65
147.81
105.32
Investing
-0.14
0
0
-5.01
Financing
68.55
84.14
43.64
45.68
Dividends paid
0
0
2.05
4.11
Net in cash
170.33
219.38
223.38
225.52
